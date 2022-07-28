Shopping

The 30 Best Sandals for Summer 2022: Shop Styles From Steve Madden, Crocs, Tory Burch & More

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Spring Sandals 2022
Nordstrom/DSW/ETOnline

Summer provides the perfect weather to flaunt our pedicures in new summer sandals. If you're going on vacation or strolling around the beach, you'll need the right sandal to go with your outfit. Summer footwear trends have rolled out, and there has never been a better time to shop for the best sandals this season from Steve Madden, Tory Burch, Bottega Veneta and more.

Whether you want to get a heeled sandal for a summer wedding or you need extra comfort from a shoe with an adjustable strap for an outdoor picnic, there's a perfect summer sandal waiting for you. This season we're particularly excited about the summer fashion and footwear trends that keep popping up — like a comfortable leather sandal, the staying power of last season's platform heels, an upgraded flip flop and the return of the classic strappy sandal (both flat and with heel!). 

There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you. If you're as excited about summer as we are, stop by and check out our favorite summer dress selections, too. 

Below, check out our list of the best sandals for summer, and upgrade your summer wardrobe now!

Favorite Heeled Sandal:

Reformation Assunta Strappy Block Heel
Reformation Assunta Strappy Bock Heel
Reformation
Reformation Assunta Strappy Block Heel

The Assunta Strappy Block Heel has three ruched straps that give the sandal subtle texture and style.

$198
Steve Madden Uplift Lace-Up Sandal
Steve Madden Uplift Lace-Up Sandal
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Uplift Lace-Up Sandal

These stylish sandals are made for channeling Rihanna — pair them with jeans and tie the ankle straps around the hem. 

$120$60 AND UP
Steve Madden Women's Harlin Jelly Block-Heel Sandals
Steve Madden Women's Harlin Jelly Block-Heel Sandals
Macy's
Steve Madden Women's Harlin Jelly Block-Heel Sandals

Gen Zers will be scrambling to grab this pair of Y2K inspired block heeled sandals from Steve Madden in any of the nine stylish colors.

$49$29
Dolce Vita Parris Sandal
Dolce Vita Parris Sandal
DSW
Dolce Vita Parris Sandal

Add effortless style to a cute spring outfit with these square toe heeled sandals from Dolce Vita, available in a fun snake print.

$70
Marc Fisher Brizo Sandal
Marc Fisher Brizo Sandal
DSW
Marc Fisher Brizo Sandal

If you love the woven heeled sandal trend but aren't looking to shell out for Bottega Veneta prices, this elegant style from Marc Fisher has you covered.

$70$49
Vince Camuto Meddrina Ankle Strap Sandal
Vince Camuto Meddrina Ankle Strap Sandal
Nordstrom
Vince Camuto Meddrina Ankle Strap Sandal

This pair of Vince Camuto espadrilles makes walking in heeled sandals feel easy. Get extra security in these leather wedge heels with added adjustable strap around the ankle.

$79$47

Favorite Sport Sandal:

Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal
Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal

These ultralight rubber Birkenstocks are comfortable to walk in and casually stylish for your summer vacations. 

$35 AND UP
UGG Sport Yeah Sandal
UGG Sport Yeah Sandal
Nordstrom
UGG Sport Yeah Sandal

The UGG Sport Yeah Sandal contours to your foot for all-day comfort and the puffy straps gently hold your foot in place.

$60
Sorel Kinetic Impact Sling Sandal
Sorel Kinetic Impact Sling Sandal
Sorel
Sorel Kinetic Impact Sling Sandal

We love the bold style and the color of this unexpected sandal from Sorel. 

$100$75
Everlane The ReNew Sport Sandal
Everlane The ReNew Sport Sandal
Everlane
Everlane The ReNew Sport Sandal

Get the perfect fit with these sporty, velcro adjustable strap flats, available in both black and golden brown at Everlane.

$75$45

Favorite Flat Sandal:

Rekayla Flat Faux Leather Ankle Strap and Adjustable Buckle Sandals for Women
Rekayla Flat Faux Leather Ankle Strap and Adjustable Buckle Sandals for Women
Amazon
Rekayla Flat Faux Leather Ankle Strap and Adjustable Buckle Sandals for Women

Add a metallic pop to your spring wardrobe with these lightweight strappy sandals.

$21 AND UP
Jaklyn Espadrille Platform Sandal
Steve Madden Jaklyn Espadrille Platform Sandal
Steve Madden
Jaklyn Espadrille Platform Sandal

We love how this one fuses the espadrille with a flat sandal to make a fashionable yet accessible spring shoe.

$75
Charles & Keith Crossover Flat Slingback Sandals
Charles & Keith Crossover Flat Slingback Sandals
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith Crossover Flat Slingback Sandals

Stay comfortable as you tear up the dance floor at this spring's weddings with these crossover slingbacks with trendy square toe.

$56

Favorite Slides:

Sam Edelman Bay Slides
Sam Edelman Bay Slides
ShopBop
Sam Edelman Bay Slides

These flat slides with contrast stitching from Sam Edelman are the perfect accompaniment to your spring wardrobe.

$100
Classic Crocs Sandals
Classic Crocs Sandals
Crocs
Classic Crocs Sandals

Combining the comfort and style of the Classic Clog and Crocs Slide, customize your Crocs Sandals to wear during your vacations this summer.

$40$28
Adidas Women's Adilette Comfort Slides
adidas Women's Adilette Comfort Slides
Amazon
Adidas Women's Adilette Comfort Slides

Score the popular Adidas slide while supplies last. Available in over 40 different colors and prints, you're sure to find on that matches all of your summer looks.

$40$21
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men
BRONAX Cloud Slides for Women and Men
Amazon
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men

Step into the trend of the season with these ultra-cushioned platform pool slides, made with non-slip vinyl for a secure stride. Shop the comfy footwear popularized by TikTok for 40% off.

$40$24

Favorite Flip Flops:

Tory Burch Miller Soft Sandal
Tory Burch Miller Soft Sandal
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Miller Soft Sandal

The iconic Tory Burch Sandal that you love has been upgraded with a soft memory foam footbed.

$228
Rainbow Sandals Premier Leather Flip-Flops
Rainbow Sandals Premier Leather Flip-Flops
REI
Rainbow Sandals Premier Leather Flip-Flops

These leather Rainbow sandals have arch support that any foot would love.

$56
Clarks Women's Breeze Sea
Clarks Women's Breeze Sea
Amazon
Clarks Women's Breeze Sea

Amazon's best-selling summer sandal is not only the ultimate comfortable shoe, but also comes in over 30 different colors and prints to match any outfit.

$55$30
Havaianas Top Flip Flops
Havaianas Top Flip Flops
Zappos
Havaianas Top Flip Flops

Keep your feet protected against the hot sand this spring break, summer and beyond with these classic flip flops, available in five bold colors.

$20
Tkees Foundations Matte Flip Flop
Tkees Foundations Matte Flip Flop
Nordstrom
Tkees Foundations Matte Flip Flop

We're obsessed with these minimalist flat flip flops, available in a wide range of natural matte tones to match nearly every skin tone.

$55
Free People Haven Platform Flip Flop
Free People Haven Platform Flip Flop
Free People
Free People Haven Platform Flip Flop

If you don't want to be quite as outrageous as Dua Lipa, this version of the platform wedge from Free People works too. 

$98
Reef Marbea SL
Reef Marbea SL
Zappos
Reef Marbea SL

Instantly upgrade your beachwear with these faux-suede flip flops from Reef.

$45$38
FitFlop iQushion Flip Flop
FitFlop iQushion Flip Flop
Nordstrom
FitFlop iQushion Flip Flop

Made with ultra-lightweight iQUISHION micro-bubble foam cushioning, you won't believe a thong sandal could be so comfortable. 

$32

RELATED CONTENT:

Reese Witherspoon Just Nailed This Summer Sandal Trend — Get the Look

The Comfiest Cloud Slide Sandals Are Up to 50% at Amazon Just in Time for Summer

The Most Comfortable Sandals for Women That Are Also Stylish: Tory Burch, UGG and More

Shop Our 23 Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon for Summer 2022

22 TikTok Summer Fashion Trends Available on Amazon for Under $50

Summer Vacation Essentials on Amazon

Meghan Markle’s Linen Summer Dress Just Debuted in New Colors

UGG's New Puffy Sandals Are About to Be The 'It-Girl' Shoe This Summer

18 Handbags for Summer 2022 That Are Both Stylish and Practical

Outdoor Voices Launches New Exercise Dress

The Best Self Tanners for A Streak-Free, Healthy Glow This Summer