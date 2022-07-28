If you don't know already, TikTok is the app for everything — from viral dance videos, useful life hacks, insider tips on must-have dupes, laugh-inducing memes and so much more. Now #FashionTikTok is serving up some major shopping suggestions. And it seems that the app's users can't get enough of one category: jeans.

You've already seen this with the cult-favorite picks from Gap and the $10 Walmart jeans. But now, TikTok's biggest denim fans are turning to another beloved brand for their jeans: Abercrombie & Fitch. Plus, the brand is having a huge sale right now with almost everything 20% off, so it's the perfect time to try a new style. The fashion brand is offering these popular jeans right now and you can get a pair discounted now — including the popular Curve Love jeans, but it's the '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans that have become a fan favorite among TikTok users, including Alyssa Ogletree.

"I've seen these jeans all over the place, so I bought them, and look...like what?! They're so stretchy," Ogletree shares in a TikTok video with the hashtag, #tiktokmademebuyit. "Go buy them. Buy them now. That's all."

Perhaps you've put your well-loved skinny jeans off to the side for high rise jeans or a mom jean style and are looking for some new styles to add to your sartorial arsenal. In which case, the fashion-savvy TikTok users are here to help you out. Whether it's a certain silhouette inspired by the latest fashion trend or a DIY tip to get your pants to fit better than ever, these people know exactly what they're talking about.

Shop these must-have Abercrombie & Fitch jeans on sale now for 20% off and other TikTok-approved styles below.

