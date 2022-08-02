Kate Middleton’s Favorite White Sneakers Are On Sale for $32 at Amazon — Shop the Style
It's back to her favorite white sneakers for Kate Middleton. We love discovering good deals on celebrity-approved shoes at Amazon — especially when they're comfortable everyday sneakers. Right now, they even have royally good deals on favorites from the British royal family. Case in point: Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are currently 51% off at Amazon.
Get 51% off Kate's go-to Superga sneakers she's worn to everything from official royal events to strolls through Belize. The shaft of these sneakers measures approximately low-top from the arch and they are fully breathable. Natural rubber, crepe-textured outsole provides traction and durability.
You can get your own pair of the Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to casual Superga shoes at a discount. The royal has been pictured wearing the white canvas sneaker lace-ups since 2016 while performing royal duties. She recently rocked her Supergas this March during her trip to Belize with Prince William, pairing the sneakers with a simple white tee and dark green cargo-style skinny jeans.
Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers are the perfect white sneaker to add to your closet for summer, going to the office, or a weekend getaway. You can also get the Superga 2750 Cotu Sneaker in multiple colors. In addition to white, the shoes are offered in a variety of colors including shades of blue, black, pink, gray and more.
Score the timeless sneakers on sale with Amazon deals, along with other great sneaker sales at Amazon. And step into summer with our top picks for women's walking and running shoes.
