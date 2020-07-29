Meghan Markle's Mother skinny jeans are currently on sale as part of Mother Denim's summer sale event. Mother Denim is offering up to up to 50% off on a range of clothing styles with new items added, including the distressed pair the royal wore back in 2017 at the Invictus Games with Prince Harry.

Since she was spotted in the jeans, the Looker Ankle Fray in Love Gun has sold out multiple times. Now, you can score it for under $160 (regularly $228). Plus, don't forget to check out other on-sale items on the website -- more jeans, graphic tee designs, jumpsuits, dresses and more.

A discount code is not needed and prices are already marked. Ground shipping is free on orders over $50. Mother is a brand beloved by fashion's biggest style stars and celebrities alike for its cool, elevated take on denim and casual wear.

Meghan Markle in Mother Denim jeans at the 2017 Invictus Games with Prince Harry. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Shop the Mother Denim sale.

Check out ET Style's top picks, including Meghan's jeans.

The Vagabon Mini Fray Mother Mother The Vagabon Mini Fray Mother Act now to get the Mother Vagabond Mini Fray denim skirt at 50% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $228 $159.60 at MOTHER

The Weekender Fray Mother Mother The Weekender Fray Mother The Weekender Fray denim jeans are a classic flare jean cut along the hem with a dreamy vintage blue wash. ORIGINALLY $258 $180.60 at MOTHER

ADRIANA DRESS Banjanan Mother Denim ADRIANA DRESS Banjanan This Adriana dress from Banjanan boasts ruffles and drawstrings on shoulders, tiered skirt and side pockets. Get it now for 50&% off while supplies last at Mother Denim. REGULARLY $281 $196.70 at Mother Denim

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 60% Off Designer Bags and Shoes

Coach Sale: Shop 50% Off Sale Items and Free Shipping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Pre-Sale of the Year Is Happening Now!