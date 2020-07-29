Shopping

Meghan Markle's Mother Skinny Jeans Are on Sale For 50% Off -- Shop Before They Sell Out

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Meghan Markle jeans
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan Markle's Mother skinny jeans are currently on sale as part of Mother Denim's summer sale event. Mother Denim is offering up to up to 50% off on a range of clothing styles with new items added, including the distressed pair the royal wore back in 2017 at the Invictus Games with Prince Harry.

Since she was spotted in the jeans, the Looker Ankle Fray in Love Gun has sold out multiple times. Now, you can score it for under $160 (regularly $228). Plus, don't forget to check out other on-sale items on the website -- more jeans, graphic tee designs, jumpsuits, dresses and more.

A discount code is not needed and prices are already marked. Ground shipping is free on orders over $50. Mother is a brand beloved by fashion's biggest style stars and celebrities alike for its cool, elevated take on denim and casual wear.

Meghan Markle in Mother jeans at Invictus Games 2017

Meghan Markle in Mother Denim jeans at the 2017 Invictus Games with Prince Harry.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Shop the Mother Denim sale. 

Check out ET Style's top picks, including Meghan's jeans. 

The Looker Ankle Fray in Love Gun
Mother Denim
Mother Denim The Looker Ankle Fray Love Gun
Mother Denim
The Looker Ankle Fray in Love Gun
Mother Denim
REGULARLY $228

The High Waisted Looker Ankle in Popism
Mother Denim
Mother Denim The High Waisted Looker Ankle in Popism
Mother Denim
The High Waisted Looker Ankle in Popism
Mother Denim


REGULARLY $228

The Vagabon Mini Fray
Mother
Mother Vagabond Mini Fray
Mother
The Vagabon Mini Fray
Mother

Act now to get the Mother Vagabond Mini Fray denim skirt at 50% off, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $228

The Weekender Fray
Mother
Mother Weekender Fray
Mother
The Weekender Fray
Mother

The Weekender Fray denim jeans are a classic flare jean cut along the hem with a dreamy vintage blue wash.

ORIGINALLY $258

ADRIANA DRESS
Banjanan
Mother Denim ADRIANA DRESS
Mother Denim
ADRIANA DRESS
Banjanan

This Adriana dress from Banjanan boasts ruffles and drawstrings on shoulders, tiered skirt and side pockets. Get it now for 50&% off while supplies last at Mother Denim.

REGULARLY $281

 

