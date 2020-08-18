Style

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Get These Celeb-Loved Activewear Brands on Sale

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Celebs love to stay active! 

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has kicked off early access to store credit card holders, featuring celeb-loved brands like Beyond Yoga, Spanx, Nike, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Stella McCartney, Theory, Alo, Le Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Free People and more. 

Besides major markdowns on activewear, shoppers will find deep discounts on shoes, beauty items, women’s clothing and underwear, purses, selects items for men and kids, home decor, kitchenware, and new items are being added daily!

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale typically occurs in July, but was pushed back in 2020 due to coronavirus safety concerns. This year’s annual shopping extravaganza kicks off on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders have first dibs on tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Here are the key dates:

  • July 24: Right now, everyone can preview all sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog.
  • Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access.
  • Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.
  • Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

If you're waiting for the sale to open up on Aug. 19, make sure you add your favorite finds to your Nordstrom wish list.

Check out some of the discounts on these celebrity favorites below, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more sales!

Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings
Nordstrom
Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings
Spanx

 With a celebrity fan following that includes Jennifer Garner, Kourtney Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, and Jessica Alba, the apparel giant has a reputation for the best in shape wear, leggings and a ton of other must-have items like the Booty Boost active leggings which have become a favorite among the stars.

REGULARLY $98.00

Love Tie Dye Tank
Free People FP Movement
Free People Love Tie Dye Tank
Nordstrom
Love Tie Dye Tank
Free People FP Movement

The brand beloved by Selena Gomez, Kristin Cavallari, Ashley Tisdale, Halsey and Vanessa Hudgens, Free People’s FP Movement activewear line's tie dye tank is a great loose-fitting top with large armholes to keep you cool during a workout or a warm day.

REGULARLY $58.00

Daniëlle Cathari Adibreak Track Pants
Adidas Originals
Adidas Originals Adibreak Track Pants
Nordstrom
Daniëlle Cathari Adibreak Track Pants
Adidas Originals

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Kourtney Kardashian are among the fans of Adidas Originals collaboration with Amsterdam-born artist Danielle Cathari. The Adibreak track pants showcase Cathari’s unique design eye with a twist on a classic tracksuit.

REGULARLY $90.00

Power Crop Top
Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty Crop Top
Nordstrom
Power Crop Top
Sweaty Betty

Jessica Alba, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Middleton and Jennifer Aniston have been spotted sporting Sweaty Betty. The brand’s power crop top is made of breathable stretch fabric with a racer back for the perfect chest support. 

REGULARLY $64.00

