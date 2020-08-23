Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Deals on Capsule Wardrobe Clothing and Accessories
Building a capsule wardrobe has never been easier or more affordable -- everything you need is available for a discount at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!
So what is a capsule wardrobe? It's anywhere from 10 to 25 quality wardrobe pieces that will carry you throughout the year -- essentials like jeans, simple tops, neutral pumps, a chic dress and a blazer or two. You'll rely on these items day in and day out, occasionally adding in more trend-forward seasonal pieces to style them with. Think of your capsule wardrobe clothing as the building blocks of your closet.
Whether your endgame is easier mornings or fewer clothes in your closet (or both!), a minimal wardrobe doesn't have to be expensive and will definitely make your life easier.
ICYMI: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.
Nordstrom's site is currently a treasure trove of deals on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, skincare, shoes and on-trend sneakers. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.
Below, create your own budget-friendly base wardrobe with these capsule collection pieces at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Elevated denim comes in handy for nicer occasions when you don't feel like putting on a dress.
What doesn't this V-neck pair well with? Denim, black trousers, a pencil skirt, even a thick legging for casual days.
In addition to never going out of style, a chambray button-up shirt can easily be dressed up or down.
White sneakers -- as long as you keep 'em clean -- will go a long way in your wardrobe. Wear them with a summer maxi dress or a layered fall outfit.
A structured blazer is a timeless piece that adds instant polish to any dress or shirt-and-pants combo.
Make sure you have at least one dress you absolutely love in your essential wardrobe. You should be able to wear it to both work and play.
The perfect denim is hard to find, but we've hit gold with this AG style of skinny jean.
A comfortable pair of work-friendly shoes will get you through interviews, meetings and days at work -- even if you're at home, these will make you feel more professional.
Another versatile piece, the long cardigan is like a more relaxed blazer. Choose a color and fabric that will suit your personal style.
What's better than a cute denim jacket? A cute denim jacket with a removable hood.
Make sure you have a sturdy pair of open-toe shoes for spring, summer and warm-weather getaways.
Who says a capsule wardrobe has to be boring? Snag this LBD with edge while supplies last.
