Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Fall Outerwear Styles Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Love

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Nordstrom anniversary sale outerwear
Nordstrom

So many brands celebrities love are on sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including fall outerwear styles from big brands the royals -- Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry -- have worn. Select jackets from fashion favorites like Barbour, Theory and Patagonia are on sale right now, and we've found sale styles similar to what the royals have rocked.

Normally held in July, the department store's annual shopping event begins a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, all Nordstrom cardmembers can access the sale early before it opens to the public on Aug. 19. If you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card or browse through the online preview catalog in the meantime.

Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. Here are the key dates:

  • Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access.
  • Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.
  • Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

Shop deals on royal-approved outerwear from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ahead.

Barbour Jacket

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn her olive green Barbour jacket multiple times for casual settings. The water-resistant waxed fabric is great for fall and rainy season. Plus, it looks great with a sweater and leggings. We found a similar style for over 35% off, which comes with a removable faux shearling collar.

kate middleton meets an alpaca as she visits at The Ark Open Farm in northern ireland

Kate Middleton at the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, Northern Ireland, in February 2020.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

Goodwood Waxed Cotton Rain Jacket with Faux Shearling Trim
Barbour
Barbour Goodwood Waxed Cotton Rain Jacket with Faux Shearling Trim
Nordstrom
Goodwood Waxed Cotton Rain Jacket with Faux Shearling Trim
Barbour
REGULARLY $475

Theory Blazer

Theory is known for modern, polished wardrobe staples, and the Duchess of Sussex has worn a chic, off-the-shoulder plaid blazer from the brand. Add a checked Theory jacket to your own closet. This deal saves you $245 on the designer number.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Meghan Markle in Cardiff, Wales, in January 2018.

Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Staple Windowpane Check Blazer
Theory
Theory Staple Windowpane Check Blazer
Nordstrom
Staple Windowpane Check Blazer
Theory
REGULARLY $495

Patagonia Puffer

A Patagonia puff quilted jacket is a great versatile piece to wear outdoors. Prince Harry wore one while visiting New Zealand with Meghan. The popular Nano Puff Hooded Jacket from the brand is on sale at Nordstrom for $174.90 (regularly $249).

Prince Harry and Meghan Markke visit horses in Morocco

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Morocco, in February 2019.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/ WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

Nano Puff® Hooded Jacket
Patagonia
Patagonia Nano Puff® Hooded Jacket
Nordstrom
Nano Puff® Hooded Jacket
Patagonia
REGULARLY $249

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Celeb-Loved Activewear Brands Are on Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Celeb-Loved Skincare Products on Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop the Early Access Pre-Sale Right Now!

 