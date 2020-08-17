Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals Under $50

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has arrived with early access for store cardholders!

The mega-sale features markdowns on brands like Kate Spade, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, Le Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi, Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, and more. Shoppers can score major discounts on shoes, beauty items, women’s clothing and underwear, purses, sunglasses, select items for men and kids, along with home decor, kitchenware, and new items are being added daily!

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale typically kicks off in July, but was pushed back in 2020 due to safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s annual shopping extravaganza begins on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders have first dibs on tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Here are the key dates:

July 24: Right now, everyone can preview all the sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog.

Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access.

Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.

Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

If you're waiting for the sale to kick off on Aug. 19, make sure to add your favorite finds to your Nordstrom wish list.

Check back with ET Style as more bargains become available!

Medium Seamless Pavé Hoop Earrings Nordstrom Nordstrom Medium Seamless Pavé Hoop Earrings Nordstrom Jazz up your jewelry collection with these slender hoop earrings featuring shimmering pavé crystals. REGULARLY $59.00 $34.90 at Nordstrom

Ribbed Open Front Cardigan Topshop Nordstrom Ribbed Open Front Cardigan Topshop A cozy long-sleeved ribbed open front cardigan that’s always on trend. REGULARLY $68.00 $44.90 at Nordstrom

Cieone Sandal Karl Lagerfeld Paris Nordstrom Cieone Sandal Karl Lagerfeld Paris Reach new heights in a pair of chic strappy black sandals. REGULARLY $98.95 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Teardrop choker necklace Adina’s Jewels Nordstrom Teardrop choker necklace Adina’s Jewels A glimmering cubic zirconia choker with pear shaped settings. REGULARLY $78.00 $44.90 at Nordstrom

X_PLR Men's Sneaker Adidas Nordstrom X_PLR Men's Sneaker Adidas Breathable mesh and a speed-lacing cage make for the perfect running sneaker. REGULARLY $85.00 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule Steve Madden Nordstrom Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule Steve Madden Slip-on pointed toe mules with a slinky gold chain make for an easy day-to-night look. REGULARLY $89.95 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Moonlight Dream Short Pajamas Nordstrom Nordstrom Moonlight Dream Short Pajamas Nordstrom Cute menswear-inspired pajamas with white piping are a great comfy addition to your bedtime wardrobe. REGULARLY $49.00 $29.90 at Nordstrom

Ab-Solution High Waist Crop Jeans Wit & Wisdom Nordstrom Ab-Solution High Waist Crop Jeans Wit & Wisdom High waisted crop jeans in classic blue denim. REGULARLY $68.00 $44.90 at Nordstrom

Long Sleeve Faux Leather Shirtdress Topshop Nordstrom Long Sleeve Faux Leather Shirtdress Topshop Add some flare to your wardrobe with a sleek button-down faux leather shirtdress with balloon sleeves. REGULARLY $78.00 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Love Me Lip Kit MAC Nordstrom Love Me Lip Kit MAC A winning trio of lip gloss, lip liner, and lipstick available in pink, or neutral. REGULARLY $54.50 $35.00 at Nordstrom

Undie-Tectable Light Lined Full Coverage Bra Spanx Nordstrom Undie-Tectable Light Lined Full Coverage Bra Spanx A comfortable bra utilizing undetectable technology for smooth lines and the ultimate support. REGULARLY $68.00 $33.90 at Nordstrom

Noosa 55mm Cat Eye Sunglasses Quay Australia Nordstrom Noosa 55mm Cat Eye Sunglasses Quay Australia Retro-inspired cat eye sunglasses with a keyhole bridge make for a sophisticated and stylish look. REGULARLY $55.00 $35.90 at Amazon

