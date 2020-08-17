Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals Under $50

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Shopping bags stock
Getty Images

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has arrived with early access for store cardholders!

The mega-sale features markdowns on brands like Kate Spade, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, Le Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi, Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, and more. Shoppers can score major discounts on shoes, beauty items, women’s clothing and underwear, purses, sunglasses, select items for men and kids, along with home decor, kitchenware, and new items are being added daily!

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale typically kicks off in July, but was pushed back in 2020 due to safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s annual shopping extravaganza begins on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders have first dibs on tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Here are the key dates:

  • July 24: Right now, everyone can preview all the sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog.
  • Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access.
  • Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.
  • Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

If you're waiting for the sale to kick off on Aug. 19, make sure to add your favorite finds to your Nordstrom wish list.

Check back with ET Style as more bargains become available!

Medium Seamless Pavé Hoop Earrings
Nordstrom
Medium Seamless Pave Hoop Earrings
Nordstrom
Medium Seamless Pavé Hoop Earrings
Nordstrom

Jazz up your jewelry collection with these slender hoop earrings featuring shimmering pavé crystals. 

REGULARLY $59.00

Ribbed Open Front Cardigan
Topshop
Topshop ribbed open front cardigan
Nordstrom
Ribbed Open Front Cardigan
Topshop

A cozy long-sleeved ribbed open front cardigan that’s always on trend.

REGULARLY $68.00

Cieone Sandal
Karl Lagerfeld Paris
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Cieone Sandal
Nordstrom
Cieone Sandal
Karl Lagerfeld Paris

Reach new heights in a pair of chic strappy black sandals. 

REGULARLY $98.95

Teardrop choker necklace
Adina’s Jewels
Adina’s Jewels Tear drop choker necklace
Nordstrom
Teardrop choker necklace
Adina’s Jewels

A glimmering cubic zirconia choker with pear shaped settings. 

REGULARLY $78.00

X_PLR Men's Sneaker
Adidas
Adidas X_PLR Sneaker (Men)
Nordstrom
X_PLR Men's Sneaker
Adidas

Breathable mesh and a speed-lacing cage make for the perfect running sneaker. 

REGULARLY $85.00

Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule
Nordstrom
Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule
Steve Madden

Slip-on pointed toe mules with a slinky gold chain make for an easy day-to-night look. 

REGULARLY $89.95

Moonlight Dream Short Pajamas
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Moonlight Dream Short Pajamas
Nordstrom
Moonlight Dream Short Pajamas
Nordstrom

Cute menswear-inspired pajamas with white piping are a great comfy addition to your bedtime wardrobe.

REGULARLY $49.00

Ab-Solution High Waist Crop Jeans
Wit & Wisdom
Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution High Waist Crop Jeans
Nordstrom
Ab-Solution High Waist Crop Jeans
Wit & Wisdom

High waisted crop jeans in classic blue denim.

REGULARLY $68.00

Long Sleeve Faux Leather Shirtdress
Topshop
Topshop Long Sleeve Faux Leather Shirtdress
Nordstrom
Long Sleeve Faux Leather Shirtdress
Topshop

Add some flare to your wardrobe with a sleek button-down faux leather shirtdress with balloon sleeves. 

REGULARLY $78.00

Love Me Lip Kit
MAC
MAC Love Me Lip Kit
Nordstrom
Love Me Lip Kit
MAC

A winning trio of lip gloss, lip liner, and lipstick available in pink, or neutral. 

REGULARLY $54.50

Undie-Tectable Light Lined Full Coverage Bra
Spanx
Spanx Undie-Tectable Light Lined Full Coverage Bra
Nordstrom
Undie-Tectable Light Lined Full Coverage Bra
Spanx

A comfortable bra utilizing undetectable technology for smooth lines and the ultimate support. 

REGULARLY $68.00

Noosa 55mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Quay Australia
Quay Australia Noosa 55mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Noosa 55mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Quay Australia

Retro-inspired cat eye sunglasses with a keyhole bridge make for a sophisticated and stylish look.

REGULARLY $55.00

RELATED CONTENT:

 

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Leggings We've Found So Far

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Bra and Underwear Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Celeb-Loved Skincare Products on Sale

The Best Home Items From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Beauty Deals