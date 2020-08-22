Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: The Best Deals Under $25
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here! Everyone can now access big savings from the department store, including deals that are under $25.
The annual shopping event is filled with deals on big brands such as Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi, Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Fendi, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.
Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, beauty, jackets, loungewear, skincare, underwear, diamonds, shoes, fine jewelry, hair tools and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $50, outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which usually launches in July, was pushed back due to safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The annual shopping extravaganza began on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders had early access to tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card.
Make sure to add your favorite finds to your Nordstrom wish list and score must-have deals before they sell out. Prices go back up Aug. 31.
Shop the best deals under $25 below, and be sure to check back with ET Style as more bargains become available!
Get workout-ready in this perforated stretchy tank with a racer back.
A comfy heathered knit T-shirt dress with a thigh-high split.
Layer up, or dress down, with a casual camisole made from stretchy material with adjustable straps.
Adorable stretch head wrap with a knotted bow.
Casual slip-on sneakers with the signature Vans checkerboard print.
Classic relaxed fix men’s boxers with great coverage.
Get carried away with this Vans throwback-style backpack made from durable tech fabric.
Light things up with this Anthropologie hand-poured paraffin wax blend candle in gardenia.
