The Best Deals on Hair Tools at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Need new hair tools? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is offering big savings on luxury hair tools from top brands such as T3, ghd and Drybar. Shop deals on curling irons, 2-in-1 stylers, hair dryers and hot brushes to achieve a range of hairstyles from effortless waves to a voluminous blow dry. Professional hair tools can get pricey, so now's the perfect time to score one without breaking the bank.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

The Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on skincare, lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, luggage, shoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art and rugs. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Shop hair tool deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Midnight Blue Cura Professional Digital Ionic Hair Dryer T3 Nordstrom Midnight Blue Cura Professional Digital Ionic Hair Dryer T3 The T3 Digital Ionic Hair Dryer provides digitally controlled heat via a wide, gentle airstream. Hair is quickly dried for a smooth, soft, shiny result. $235 VALUE $155 at Nordstrom

Black Platinum+ 1-Inch Styler ghd Nordstrom Black Platinum+ 1-Inch Styler ghd This ghd platinum styler has predictive technology -- it recognizes the hair and adapts the temperature so it's consistent across the two plates. Great for curling and straightening the hair. $249 VALUE $166 at Nordstrom

Curve® Classic 1 1/4-Inch Curl Iron ghd Nordstrom Curve® Classic 1 1/4-Inch Curl Iron ghd This ghd curling iron features a 1 1/4-inch barrel, spring-activated lever, ultra-zone technology for even heat distribution and built-in safety stand. $199 VALUE $133 at Nordstrom

The Smooth Crew Kit Drybar Nordstrom The Smooth Crew Kit Drybar This deluxe set from Drybar comes with the Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush, Super Lemon Drop Detangling Brush, Prep Rally Prime & Prep Detangler, Triple Sec Blanc Scent 3-in-1 Finishing Spray, Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Mist (travel-size) and Detox Original Scent Dry Shampoo (travel-size). $243 VALUE $165 at Nordstrom

10x Pro Ultralight Speed Dryer Bio Ionic Nordstrom 10x Pro Ultralight Speed Dryer Bio Ionic An ultralight hair dryer from Bio Ionic that weighs less than one pound. The patented EcoDrive motor dries the hair in 10 minutes! REGULARLY $295 $199 at Nordstrom

See all hair tools on sale at Nordstrom.

Sign up for deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Celeb-Loved Beauty Products on Sale

Best of Nordstrom Anniversary Beauty Sale 2020

This Chic SMEG Toaster Is 25% Off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale