Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Outerwear Deals From AllSaints, Patagonia and More
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is brimming with thousands of deals across categories, and some of the standout deals from the fashion department are on outerwear by top fashion brands.
Whether you're looking for a classic biker leather jacket, a sporty lightweight layer for the outdoors or a sophisticated designer coat, you're sure to save big on a new topper to add to your fall and winter wardrobe. Fashion favorites such as Theory, Patagonia, AllSaints and Zella are just a few of the brands you'll find.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from Aug. 19 to 31, and Nordstrom cardmembers can shop the deals starting on Aug. 13. Normally held in July, the sale will begin a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The higher your Nordy Club status, the earlier you can shop; if you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Here are the key dates:
- July 24: Right now, everyone can preview all sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog.
- Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access.
- Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.
- Aug. 31: Prices go back up.
Shop Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals on jackets and coats, and check out ET Style's top picks.
Don't miss this amazing deal on an AllSaints leather biker jacket.
A quilted, water-resistant puff jacket from Patagonia is an essential for casual days and outdoor adventures. It's great as a lightweight layering piece.
A luxurious Lafayette 148 New York waterfall jacket that's reversible.
An effortless, cool stretch-cotton utility jacket to throw on whenever. The knit hood is detachable.
You'll wear this elegant Theory wool-and-cashmere coat for years to come. It also includes a removable belt.
Look like a fashionista this fall in this shiny faux patent leather trench coat.
A cozy, plushy faux fur teddy coat by BB Dakota for chilly days.
Score this warm, water-repellent down parka from The North Face ahead of winter.
A soft, stretchy zip-up to wear before and after workouts. It features moisture-wicking fabric and thumbhole cuffs.
