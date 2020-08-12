The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is brimming with thousands of deals across categories, and some of the standout deals from the fashion department are on outerwear by top fashion brands.

Whether you're looking for a classic biker leather jacket, a sporty lightweight layer for the outdoors or a sophisticated designer coat, you're sure to save big on a new topper to add to your fall and winter wardrobe. Fashion favorites such as Theory, Patagonia, AllSaints and Zella are just a few of the brands you'll find.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from Aug. 19 to 31, and Nordstrom cardmembers can shop the deals starting on Aug. 13. Normally held in July, the sale will begin a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The higher your Nordy Club status, the earlier you can shop; if you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Here are the key dates:

July 24: Right now, everyone can preview all sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog.

Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access.

Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.

Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

Dalby Leather Biker Jacket AllSaints AllSaints Dalby Leather Biker Jacket AllSaints Don't miss this amazing deal on an AllSaints leather biker jacket. REGULARLY $450 $299.90 at Nordstrom

Nano Puff® Hooded Water Resistant Jacket Patagonia Nordstrom Nano Puff® Hooded Water Resistant Jacket Patagonia A quilted, water-resistant puff jacket from Patagonia is an essential for casual days and outdoor adventures. It's great as a lightweight layering piece. REGULARLY $249 $174.90 at Nordstrom

Valasca Reversible Wool & Cashmere Jacket Lafayette 148 New York Nordstrom Valasca Reversible Wool & Cashmere Jacket Lafayette 148 New York A luxurious Lafayette 148 New York waterfall jacket that's reversible. REGULARLY $1,198 $718.90 at Nordstrom

Plus Hooded Utility Jacket Caslon Nordstrom Plus Hooded Utility Jacket Caslon An effortless, cool stretch-cotton utility jacket to throw on whenever. The knit hood is detachable. REGULARLY $99 $58.90 at Nordstrom

Oaklane Wool & Cashmere Trench Coat Theory Nordstrom Oaklane Wool & Cashmere Trench Coat Theory You'll wear this elegant Theory wool-and-cashmere coat for years to come. It also includes a removable belt. REGULARLY $595 $299.90 at Nordstrom

Faux Patent Leather Trench Coat Leith Nordstrom Faux Patent Leather Trench Coat Leith Look like a fashionista this fall in this shiny faux patent leather trench coat. REGULARLY $149 $73.90 at Nordstrom

Faux Fur Jacket BB Dakota Nordstrom Faux Fur Jacket BB Dakota A cozy, plushy faux fur teddy coat by BB Dakota for chilly days. REGULARLY $88 $52.90 at Nordstrom

Miss Metro II Water Repellent Hooded Parka The North Face Nordstrom Miss Metro II Water Repellent Hooded Parka The North Face Score this warm, water-repellent down parka from The North Face ahead of winter. REGULARLY $320 $224.90 at Nordstrom

Live In Performance Jacket Zella Nordstrom Live In Performance Jacket Zella A soft, stretchy zip-up to wear before and after workouts. It features moisture-wicking fabric and thumbhole cuffs. REGULARLY $89 $49.90 at Nordstrom

