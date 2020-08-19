Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Celeb-Loved Beauty Products on Sale
Chances are celebrities have tried the best of the best in beauty, and it only intrigues us to try their favorites ourselves. Luckily, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which is now open to everyone, is filled with exclusive beauty items and deals on many star skincare, makeup and hair staples!
Finally want to invest in La Mer beloved by J.Lo? There's a four-piece mini set for under $100 so you can try the luxurious products before you buy a full-size. Other standout deals include Meghan Markle's fave Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray and a discount on Hollywood facialist Kate Somerville's exfoliating treatment.
Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.
In addition to deals on beauty, the Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, luggage, shoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art and rugs. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.
Shop deals on celebrity-loved skincare, makeup and hair products ahead and see all the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beauty deals.
Meghan Markle has credited the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, combined with a hair flip, as the secret to giving the hair "a little extra bounce," in an interview with Birchbox in 2014. The hairspray comes in a full-size set with the Gold Lust Dry Shampoo.
The luxury skincare brand is well known to be a (pricey) favorite among A-listers such as Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian West. Try out one of their famous facial creams -- the Moisturizing Soft Cream -- in addition to the Renewal Oil, Treatment Lotion and Hydrating Illuminator in mini sizes without spending a fortune with this hydration skin set.
Another lavish skincare line with celebrity buzz is one from Dr. Barbara Sturm. The orthopedist-turned-aesthetics doctor -- famous for the bespoke MC1 cream, which is made from the patient's own plasma -- has a star-studded clientele that includes Hailey Bieber, Angela Bassett and Gwyneth Paltrow. Try travel sizes of the expert's favorite anti-aging serums from her collection: Super Anti-Aging Serum, Hyaluronic Serum and Night Serum.
Kylie Jenner and Lili Reinhart have shared their love on social media for the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion to alleviate pesky pimples. This skincare set includes the zit staple, along with the Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater and Lip Balm.
A range of celebs like Katy Perry and Victoria Beckham swear by the 100% silk pillow cases from Slip for a delicate, non-crease sleep that'll help prevent wrinkles and damaged hair. Silk fibers are less absorbent, so the nighttime products you put on your face and in the hair will not transfer onto the pillow.
Kate Somerville is one of Hollywood's go-to skincare experts, who has worked with Jessica Alba, Demi Moore and Kate Hudson. The ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment is a bestseller for deep cleaning the pores, smoothing and renewing the skin.
Another skincare staple from Kate Somerville is on sale -- a medicated daily face wash that clears skin without irritation and overdrying.
Kiehl's Facial Fuel is one of Nick Jonas' favorite winter beauty products, which he shared with InStyle in 2016. This gel facial cleanser is suitable for men looking for a refreshed look.
An 11-piece makeup set from celebrity makeup artist Trish McEvoy perfect fall hues for a full face.
A personal exfoliating device that removes dead skin to help you achieve softer and smoother skin. Microdermabrasion is a popular facial treatment in Hollywood.
Browse through every beauty deal at Nordstrom.
