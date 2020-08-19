Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Get Tumi Luggage for 40% Off

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
tumi luggage nordstrom anniversary sale
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 is finally here! The department store's biggest shopping event is now open to everyone following weeks of Early Access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers.

Right now, save 40% on four suitcase styles from Tumi. Now's the time to score rare discounts on luxury luggage for future travels thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Shop these Tumi deals before they sell out. Prices will go back up starting Aug. 31.

In addition to deals on luggage, the Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on lingeriewomen's apparelactivewearleggings, jacketsloungewearskincareshoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art and rugs. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Shop Tumi luggage ahead.

V4 International 22-Inch Expandable Wheeled Carry-On
Tumi
Tumi V4 International 22-Inch Expandable Wheeled Carry-On
Nordstrom
V4 International 22-Inch Expandable Wheeled Carry-On
Tumi

The lightest suitcase from Tumi's hardside travel collection. This carry-on features an expandable design and swivel wheels.

REGULARLY $595

V4 Collection 31-Inch Extended Trip Expandable Spinner Packing Case
Tumi
Tumi V4 Collection 31-Inch Extended Trip Expandable Spinner Packing Case
Nordstrom
V4 Collection 31-Inch Extended Trip Expandable Spinner Packing Case
Tumi

If you need something bigger, opt for the 31-inch version.

REGULARLY $750

Alpha 3 Collection 22-Inch International Expandable Carry-On
Tumi
Tumi Alpha 3 Collection 22-Inch International Expandable Carry-On
Nordstrom
Alpha 3 Collection 22-Inch International Expandable Carry-On
Tumi

Made from wear-resistant nylon, this carry-on roller suitcase is durable with molded side panels and protective bumper rails. The dual-entry feature makes for easy, quick access to the main compartment.

REGULARLY $750

Alpha 2 Short Trip Rolling Four Wheel Packing Case
Tumi
Tumi Alpha 2 Short Trip Rolling Four Wheel Packing Case
Tumi
Alpha 2 Short Trip Rolling Four Wheel Packing Case
Tumi

Pack everything you need in this packing case with easy-to-maneuver wheels and three-stage telescoping handle.

REGULARLY $995

See all Tumi luggage on sale at Nordstorm.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 Starts Today

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Jacket Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deal: Zella Workout Tank Under $20