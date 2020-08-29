The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is almost over!

Just a few of the brands still offering discounts include Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi, Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and more.

In our search, we found a great deal or two (or three or more!) on designer jewelry and fine jewelry items. Luxury jewelry brands like Bony Levy, Versace, Monica Vinader and others have items on sale now at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Now that the sale is open to all shoppers, everyone -- not just Nordy club members with early access -- can capitalize on the discounts. But hurry: Items will sell out fast.

Shoppers can also score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, beauty, jackets, loungewear, skincare, underwear, diamonds, shoes, hair tools and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $50, outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.

Typically held in July, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale was pushed back to due to the coronavirus pandemic. The big sale launched on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders received early access to tons of sale items. If you’re not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card. Additionally, you can check out even faster by saving your favorite picks to your Wish List.

The annual sale runs from Aug. 19 to Aug. 30, and items are flying off the virtual shelves. Be sure to check back to ET Style for more sales!

Skinny Bar Friendship Diamond Chain Ring Monica Vinader Nordstrom Skinny Bar Friendship Diamond Chain Ring Monica Vinader An elegant but slender diamond with an adjustable chain to fit any size. REGULARLY $225 $129.90 at Nordstrom

Audrey Overlap Diamond Bangle Bony Levy Nordstrom Audrey Overlap Diamond Bangle Bony Levy A shimmering and chic diamond bangle bracelet is a Nordstrom-exclusive from the Bony Levy Trunk show will only be available online through Aug. 30. REGULARLY $3,795.00 $2,499.90 at Nordstrom

Greco Logo Bracelet Watch Versace Nordstrom Greco Logo Bracelet Watch Versace Stay on time with Versace’s stylish silver and gold logo bracelet watch featuring a screw-head bezel and polished bracelet. REGULARLY $1,395 $933.90 at Nordstrom

Iris Peridot & Diamond Ring Bony Levy Nordstrom Iris Peridot & Diamond Ring Bony Levy This Nordstrom exclusive flush peridot and diamond encrusted ring is only available online through Aug. 30. REGULARLY $395 $259.90 at Nordstrom

Long Open Drop Pendant Necklace Anna Beck Nordstrom Long Open Drop Pendant Necklace Anna Beck An elegant drop necklace with a hand cut and layered tear drop pendant. REGULARLY $325 $194.90 at Nordstrom

Kira Floral Leather Double Wrap Bracelet Tory Burch Nordstrom Kira Floral Leather Double Wrap Bracelet Tory Burch A Tory Burch elegant printed leather double wrap bracelet will add flare to your jewelry collection. REGULARLY $128 $84.90 at Nordstrom

Two-Tone Yellow Diamond Cushion Ring Bony Levy Nordstrom Two-Tone Yellow Diamond Cushion Ring Bony Levy A sleek cushion cut ring made with two-tone 18-karat gold stars surrounded by yellow diamonds atop a pavé band. REGULARLY $9,875 $5,899.90 at Nordstrom

