Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Top Picks on Fine Jewelry Deals -- Last Days

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Nordstrom Jewelry
Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is almost over!

Just a few of the brands still offering discounts include Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi, Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and more.

In our search, we found a great deal or two (or three or more!) on designer jewelry and fine jewelry items. Luxury jewelry brands like Bony Levy, Versace, Monica Vinader and others have items on sale now at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Now that the sale is open to all shoppers, everyone -- not just Nordy club members with early access -- can capitalize on the discounts. But hurry: Items will sell out fast. 

Shoppers can also score major discounts on women's apparelactivewear, leggings, beautyjackets, loungewear, skincare, underweardiamonds, shoes, hair tools and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $50outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.

Typically held in July, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale was pushed back to due to the coronavirus pandemic. The big sale launched on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders received early access to tons of sale items. If you’re not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card. Additionally, you can check out even faster by saving your favorite picks to your Wish List.

The annual sale runs from Aug. 19 to Aug. 30, and items are flying off the virtual shelves. Be sure to check back to ET Style for more sales!

Skinny Bar Friendship Diamond Chain Ring
Monica Vinader
Monica Vinader Skinny Bar Friendship Diamond Chain Ring
Nordstrom
Skinny Bar Friendship Diamond Chain Ring
Monica Vinader

An elegant but slender diamond with an adjustable chain to fit any size.

REGULARLY $225

Audrey Overlap Diamond Bangle
Bony Levy
Bony Levy Audrey Overlap Diamond Bangle
Nordstrom
Audrey Overlap Diamond Bangle
Bony Levy

A shimmering and chic diamond bangle bracelet is a Nordstrom-exclusive from the Bony Levy Trunk show will only be available online through Aug. 30. 

REGULARLY $3,795.00

Greco Logo Bracelet Watch
Versace
Versace Greco Logo Bracelet Watch
Nordstrom
Greco Logo Bracelet Watch
Versace

Stay on time with Versace’s stylish silver and gold logo bracelet watch featuring a screw-head bezel and polished bracelet. 

REGULARLY $1,395

0.25ct tw Diamond & Platinum Stud Earrings
KWIAT
KWIAT O.25ct tw Diamond & Platinum Stud Earrings
Nordstrom
0.25ct tw Diamond & Platinum Stud Earrings
KWIAT

Classic stud earrings with small diamonds and a platinum setting.

REGULARLY $925

Iris Peridot & Diamond Ring
Bony Levy
Bony Levy Iris Peridot & Diamond Ring
Nordstrom
Iris Peridot & Diamond Ring
Bony Levy

This Nordstrom exclusive flush peridot and diamond encrusted ring is only available online through Aug. 30.

REGULARLY $395

Long Open Drop Pendant Necklace
Anna Beck
Anna Beck Long Open Drop Pendant Necklace
Nordstrom
Long Open Drop Pendant Necklace
Anna Beck

An elegant drop necklace with a hand cut and layered tear drop pendant. 

REGULARLY $325

Kira Floral Leather Double Wrap Bracelet
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Kira Floral Leather Double Wrap Bracelet
Nordstrom
Kira Floral Leather Double Wrap Bracelet
Tory Burch

A Tory Burch elegant printed leather double wrap bracelet will add flare to your jewelry collection. 

REGULARLY $128

Two-Tone Yellow Diamond Cushion Ring
Bony Levy
Bony Levy Two-Tone Yellow Diamond Cushion Ring
Nordstrom
Two-Tone Yellow Diamond Cushion Ring
Bony Levy

A sleek cushion cut ring made with two-tone 18-karat gold stars surrounded by yellow diamonds atop a pavé band.

REGULARLY $9,875

