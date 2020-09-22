Shopping

Joie De Viv Sale: Take 50% Off Fine Jewelry

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Joie De Viv sale
Joie De Viv

Joie De Viv is having a sitewide sale on their fine jewelry. The brand is offering 50% off everything. This big, limited-time deal is one you don't want to miss if you're looking to add beautiful fine jewelry and diamonds to your collection or gift a loved one.

Use the promo code SAVE50 at checkout to apply the discount. Ground shipping is free on orders over $100 and returns are also free. Each piece comes with a two-year warranty.

Joie De Viv fine jewelry embraces a modern, chic style that's also versatile and timeless. Think dainty rings, stud earrings and classic chain necklaces with a feminine touch. The brand uses reclaimed 18k gold (available in yellow, rose or white), first-class, lab-grown diamonds certified by the International Gemological Institute and ethically sourced sapphires. Each piece is fairly priced with no 10x retail markup.

Shop the Joie De Viv sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks.

Gabriela Triple Diamond Ring
Joie De Viv
Joie De Viv Gabriela Triple Diamond Ring
Joie De Viv
Gabriela Triple Diamond Ring
Joie De Viv

A dainty trinity diamond ring to wear alone or stack with other rings.

REGULARLY $559

Gabriela Diamond Stud Earrings
Joie De Viv
Joie De Viv Gabriela Diamond Stud Earrings
Joie De Viv
Gabriela Diamond Stud Earrings
Joie De Viv

Classic diamond stud earrings you can wear daily. Choose 0.20ct, 0.5ct or 1ct.

REGULARLY $719

Gabriela Diamond Necklace
Joie De Viv
Joie De Viv Gabriela Diamond Necklace
Joie De Viv
Gabriela Diamond Necklace
Joie De Viv

An elegant diamond bezel necklace that's truly timeless.

REGULARLY $679

Olivia Bridged Diamond Ring
Joie De Viv
Joie De Viv Olivia Bridged Diamond Ring
Joie De Viv
Olivia Bridged Diamond Ring
Joie De Viv

A geometric, double-band statement ring, boasting a row of diamonds.

REGULARLY $799

Olivia Diamond Hoop Bracelet
Joie De Viv
Joie De Viv Olivia Diamond Hoop Bracelet
Joie De Viv
Olivia Diamond Hoop Bracelet
Joie De Viv

We love the hoop detail on this stylish bracelet.

REGULARLY $569

Florence Hoop Earrings
Joie De Viv
Joie De Viv Florence Hoop Earrings
Joie De Viv
Florence Hoop Earrings
Joie De Viv

Minimalist, versatile hoop earrings available in small, medium or large.

REGULARLY $399

Aurora Diamond Drop Earrings
Joie De Viv
Joie De Viv Aurora Diamond Drop Earrings
Joie De Viv
Aurora Diamond Drop Earrings
Joie De Viv

These drop earrings are sure to bring a touch of glamour to any look.

REGULARLY $799

See all the fine jewelry at Joie De Viv.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Amazon Big Fall Sale Launched Today --Here's What We Know

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Under $600 for 1 Carat Diamond Earrings

Amazon Big Fall Sale: The Best Jewelry Deals

Best Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: T-Shirts, Jewelry Pins & More

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save Up to 65% Off Designer Watches

The Best Pearl Jewelry -- Kate Spade, Shopbop, BaubleBar and More

Jared Jewelers Sale: 50% Off Pandora Jewelry and Up to 30% Off Bridal

Kate Spade Sale: Get 75% Off Handbags, Wallets, Clothes Shoes and More

Sephora Sale: Save Up to $20 on Your Purchase

Coach Sale: Take 50% Off Purses, Shoes and More With Free Shipping