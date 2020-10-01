Jared Jewelers Sale: 50% Off Pandora Jewelry and Clearance
The Jared the Galleria of Jewelry sale is here and they just added new deals! You'll find great deals on beautiful jewelry including rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets and more.
Save 50% off Pandora charms and jewelry through Dec. 31, Take 30% off birthstone of the month jewelry for September and October, and you'll also get an extra 50% off clearance jewelry.You'll find plenty of gift ideas with the Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide from Jared.
You can expect a seamless shopping experience while you're browsing. If you're not sure which necklace to buy, you can book a phone consultation while your local brick-and-mortar store is closed -- just call the company's Customer Care team at 1-800-527-8229 -- or connect with a team member via live chat.
Plus, if there is a style you love, you can try Jared's new photo search to find it at the Jared website.
Below, ET Style's top picks from the Jared jewelry sale.
A bolo bracelet perfect to be stacked with other bracelets.
Elegant rose gold earrings with cubic zirconia center stone with a shimmering halo.
Delicate rose gold bows embellished with cubic zirconia for a touch of sparkle.
An 18k gold plated sterling silver bracelet with cubic zirconia.
A luxurious and dramatic statement-making cocktail ring from Pandora.
An elegant bar necklace featuring natural emeralds paired with nude and chocolate diamonds.
A sterling silver bracelet with a rose gold heart charm.
A floating heart locket sculpted in sterling silver with sapphire crystal glass.
