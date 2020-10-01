Shopping

Jared Jewelers Sale: 50% Off Pandora Jewelry and Clearance

By ETonline Staff
The Jared the Galleria of Jewelry sale is here and they just added new deals! You'll find great deals on beautiful jewelry including rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets and more. 

Save 50% off Pandora charms and jewelry through Dec. 31, Take 30% off birthstone of the month jewelry for September and October, and you'll also get an extra 50% off clearance jewelry.You'll find plenty of gift ideas with the Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide from Jared.

You can expect a seamless shopping experience while you're browsing. If you're not sure which necklace to buy, you can book a phone consultation while your local brick-and-mortar store is closed -- just call the company's Customer Care team at 1-800-527-8229 -- or connect with a team member via live chat. 

Plus, if there is a style you love, you can try Jared's new photo search to find it at the Jared website.  

Below, ET Style's top picks from the Jared jewelry sale.

10.2" Bolo Bracelet Explosion of Love Sterling Silver
Pandora
PANDORA 10.2" Bolo Bracelet Explosion of Love Sterling Silver
Jared
10.2" Bolo Bracelet Explosion of Love Sterling Silver
Pandora

A bolo bracelet perfect to be stacked with other bracelets.

REGULARLY $90

Rose Earrings Classic Elegance
Pandora
PANDORA Rose Earrings Classic Elegance
Jared
Rose Earrings Classic Elegance
Pandora

Elegant rose gold earrings with cubic zirconia center stone with a shimmering halo.

REGUALRLY $100

Rose Earrings Sparkling Bow
Pandora
Pandora Rose Earrings Sparkling Bow
Jared
Rose Earrings Sparkling Bow
Pandora

Delicate rose gold bows embellished with cubic zirconia for a touch of sparkle.

REGULARLY $75

Shine 9.8" Bracelet Sparkling Strand
Pandora
PANDORA Shine 9.8" Bracelet Sparkling Strand
Jared
Shine 9.8" Bracelet Sparkling Strand
Pandora

An 18k gold plated sterling silver bracelet with cubic zirconia.

REGULARLY $175

Classic Elegance Sterling Silver Ring
Pandora
Pandora Classic Elegance Sterling Silver Ring
Jared
Classic Elegance Sterling Silver Ring
Pandora

A luxurious and dramatic statement-making cocktail ring from Pandora.

REGULARLY $90

Le Vian Natural Emerald Necklace
Jared
Jared Le Vian Natural Emerald Necklace
Jared
Le Vian Natural Emerald Necklace
Jared

An elegant bar necklace featuring natural emeralds paired with nude and chocolate diamonds. 

REGULARLY $1,799.99

Rose 7.5" Bracelet Heart Clasp Sterling Silver
Pandora
PANDORA Rose 7.5" Bracelet Heart Clasp Sterling Silver
Jared
Rose 7.5" Bracelet Heart Clasp Sterling Silver
Pandora

A sterling silver bracelet with a rose gold heart charm. 

REGULARLY $90

PANDORA 23.6" Locket Floating Heart Sterling Silver
Jared
Jared PANDORA 23.6" Locket Floating Heart Sterling Silver
Jared
PANDORA 23.6" Locket Floating Heart Sterling Silver
Jared

A floating heart locket sculpted in sterling silver with sapphire crystal glass.

REGULARLY $125

