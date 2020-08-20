The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is live and open to all! Among the thousands of items that are marked down, we've found tons of leggings from brands we love for both exercising and lounging.

Spanx, Zella, Adidas and BLANKNYC are just a few of the top brands offering comfy legging styles for less. Regular, petite and plus sizes -- plus an assortment of fit and colors -- are all in the mix. Leggings have always been part of our go-to wardrobe, and that's true now more than ever, so why not add a few more pairs to your collection? (Just add a sweater or tee, sports bra and casual shoe for a complete outfit.)

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, beauty, jackets, loungewear, skincare, diamonds and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing.

The mega-sale features markdowns on brands like Kate Spade, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi,Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia and more.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price.

Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Below, shop the workout and everyday leggings we love at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Nordstrom Faux Leather Leggings Spanx These faux leather leggings from Spanx are a top seller. REGULARLY $98 $64.90 at Nordstrom

Faux Leather Leggings BP. Nordstrom Faux Leather Leggings BP. This BP. faux leather legging has a slick, shiny finish. REGULARLY $49 $28.90 at Nordstrom

Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings Zella Nordstrom Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings Zella Soft, comfy lounge leggings by Zella with a high waist, pockets and ankle cuffs. REGULARLY $65 $42.90 at Nordstrom

Adicolor Large Logo Tights Adidas Nordstrom Adicolor Large Logo Tights Adidas A sporty pair featuring Adidas' famous trefoil logo. REGULARLY $40 $26.90 at Nordstrom

Plus High Rise Leggings Vince Camuto Nordstrom Plus High Rise Leggings Vince Camuto This dense, stretchy knit legging from Vince Camuto is perfect for fall. REGULARLY $59 $38.90 at Nordstrom

Faux Suede Leggings BLANKNYC Nordstrom Faux Suede Leggings BLANKNYC A fashion-forward faux suede design from BLANKNYC. REGULARLY $88 $49.90 at Nordstrom

The Perfect Black Pant Back Seam Skinny Pants Spanx Nordstrom The Perfect Black Pant Back Seam Skinny Pants Spanx Spanx's Perfect Black Pant has the polished look of pants with the comfort of leggings. REGULARLY $128 $84.90 at Nordstrom

