Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals on Plus Size Clothing

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here, and it's bringing deals on pretty much everything. One category we're especially excited to see: plus size clothing.

Among Nordstrom's size inclusive clothing are items from popular brands like Good American, Madewell, Nike, Spanx and BB Dakota. You'll also find pieces for every occasion, whether it's a blazer for Zoom meetings, leggings for running errands or a cute sleep set to snooze in. We've spotted clothing sizes from 1X and 14W to 4X and 28W+, and tons of plus size bras on are sale as well.

The Nordstrom sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up. 

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

In addition to deals on lingeriewomen's apparelactivewearleggings, jacketsloungewearskincareshoes and on-trend sneakers. Other sale categories include, home decorkitchenware and stuff for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.

Shop all plus size clothing here, and shop our favorite pieces of plus size clothing from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale while supplies last.

Plaid Blazer
Treasure & Bond
Plaid Blazer
Nordstrom
Plaid Blazer
Treasure & Bond

Add instant polish to any outfit with a fashion-forward blazer. This one has a cool micro-check pattern.

REGULARLY $99

Donna High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans
Kut From the Kloth
Donna High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom
Donna High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans
Kut From the Kloth

We'll have to start wearing "real pants" at some point, so you might as well get a new pair while they're on sale and in stock.

REGULARLY $99.50

Live In High Waist Leggings
Zella
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Live In High Waist Leggings
Zella
This wildly popular legging is sure to sell out soon.
REGULARLY $59

Absolute Stretch Cotton Camisole
Halogen
Absolute Stretch Cotton Camisole
Nordstrom
Absolute Stretch Cotton Camisole
Halogen

A wardrobe essential to wear solo or layered under another top.

REGULARLY $19

Frill Cuff Long Sleeve Dress
BP
Frill Cuff Long Sleeve Dress
Nordstrom
Frill Cuff Long Sleeve Dress
BP

Add some edge to this cute frilly dress with a moto jacket and black booties.

REGULARLY $55

Faux Patent Leather Trench Coat
Leith
Faux Patent Leather Trench Coat
Nordstrom
Faux Patent Leather Trench Coat
Leith

You'll be finding excuses to wear this statement jacket even when it's not chilly.

REGULARLY $149

Dry Swoosh Bold Sports Bra
Nike
Dry Swoosh Bold Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Dry Swoosh Bold Sports Bra
Nike

If you haven't updated your sports bra collection lately, score deals on quality brands like Nike while supplies last.

REGULARLY $30

Woven Skirt
Caslon
Woven Skirt
Nordstrom
Woven Skirt
Caslon

This woven skirt will look stylish with a plain or graphic tee.

REGULARLY $69

