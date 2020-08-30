The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is brimming with thousands of deals across categories, and some of the standout deals from the fashion department are on outerwear by top fashion brands. Be sure to shop now -- the sale ends today!

Whether you're looking for a classic biker leather jacket, a sporty lightweight layer for the outdoors or a sophisticated designer coat, you're sure to save big on a new topper to add to your fall and winter wardrobe. Fashion favorites such as Theory, Patagonia, AllSaints and Zella are just a few of the brands you'll find.

In addition to deals on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, loungewear, skincare, shoes and on-trend sneakers, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Shop Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals on jackets and coats, and check out ET Style's top picks below.

Oaklane Glen Plaid Coat Theory Nordstrom Oaklane Glen Plaid Coat Theory You'll wear this elegant Theory coat for years to come. It includes a removable belt. REGULARLY $795 $399.90 at Nordstrom

Dalby Leather Biker Jacket AllSaints AllSaints Dalby Leather Biker Jacket AllSaints Don't miss this amazing deal on an AllSaints leather biker jacket. REGULARLY $450 $299.90 at Nordstrom

ThermoBall Eco Hooded Parka The North Face Nordstrom ThermoBall Eco Hooded Parka The North Face This lightweight, eco-friendly North Face ThermoBall Eco Hooded Parka comes in three great color options: purple, gray and navy. ORIGINALLY $230 $161.90 at Nordstrom

Faux Patent Leather Trench Coat Leith Nordstrom Faux Patent Leather Trench Coat Leith Look like a fashionista this fall in this shiny faux patent leather trench coat. REGULARLY $149 $73.90 at Nordstrom

Faux Fur Jacket BB Dakota Nordstrom Faux Fur Jacket BB Dakota A cozy, plushy faux fur teddy coat by BB Dakota for chilly days. REGULARLY $88 $52.90 at Nordstrom

See all outwear deals at Nordstrom.

