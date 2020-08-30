Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Last Day to Shop Top Picks From Tory Burch

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends Sunday, August 30th, and things are selling out fast. Whether you're searching for cozy work-from-home outfits, new home decor, or some makeup for fall, there's something on sale for everyone. 

If you love Tory Burch, you're in luck! Today we're shopping the amazing deals on Tory Burch leather goods and accessories, which are perfect for fall. Known for their chic pieces featuring the designer's famous logo, this is the perfect time to invest in some new accessories to up your fall fashion game. Shop Tory Burch leather handbags, shoes, wallets, sunglasses and more at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Ahead of this Nordstrom sale, we've been scouring the Nordstrom virtual catalog preview and just a few of the brands we've seen on sale include Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Hunter, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Zela, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi,Superga, Sunday Riley, Tom FordSteve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Fendi, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparelactivewear, leggings, beautyjackets, loungewear, skincare, underweardiamonds, shoes, fine jewelry, hair tools and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $25deals under $50outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.

Shop ET Style's favorite Tory Burch picks from the Nordstrom sale below. 

Everyone needs a great staple bootie in their closet. This pair from Tory Burch is great for both fall and winter, and available in black leather or brown suede. 

REGULARLY $398

This gorgeous mixed-metal watch is one you're never going to want to take off! Treat yourself to this timeless watch before it sells out. 

REGULARLY $295

These white sneakers are sure to become your new favorite pair. Available in two color-ways, these sneakers are sure to sell out fast! 

REGULARLY $228

This Tory Burch logo watch is a great investment piece. Pair with your favorite gold bracelets for a cute arm-party. 

REGULARLY $195

