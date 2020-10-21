Take Over $90 Off This Tory Burch Purse at Amazon's Holiday Dash

You can never have too many handbags! Tory Burch has hot discounts on handbags at Amazon's Holiday Dash event.

Additionally, this is still a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Holiday Dash. Not only does the post-sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry.

As part of the Amazon Holiday Dash event, select designs of the Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Tote range are discounted by 36%, meaning select styles are down to $165 from the usual $258 retail price. The totes come with magnetic snaps for closure and feature the Tory Burch logo.

Made with coated canvas, it measures 17.25 inches by 11.5 inches -- which means plenty of space to stash the scarf, sweater and headband you already snagged in Amazon's Holiday Dash!

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Head over and pick a design now!

Gemini Link Canvas Tote Tory Burch Tory Burch/Amazon Gemini Link Canvas Tote Tory Burch Who can resist this epic Tory Burch handbag? REGULARLY $258 $165.90 at Amazon

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Prime Day 2020 Is Over: Here Are The Best 164 Deals You Can Still Shop

Coach Sale: Save 50% on Purses, Wallets and Shoes

Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything -- And We Mean Everything

The 53 Best Handbag Deals Available from the Amazon Holiday Dash -- Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More

These Frye Handbags Are $100s Off at the Amazon Holiday Dash

Jennifer Lopez Stars in Iconic Campaign for Coach x Basquiat Line

This Kate Spade Handbag Is Over $100 Off at Amazon Holiday Dash

The Best Fanny Pack -- Coach x Basquiat, Gucci, Burberry and More

The Best Kate Spade Purses and Wallets at Amazon's Holiday Dash