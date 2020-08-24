Need more comfortable clothes to wear at home? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is packed with big discounts on loungewear from top brands such as Barefoot Dreams, UGG, Zella and more. These deals will have you getting cozy in a new pair of joggers, a plush robe and soft tee. As we approach fall, you'll be glad to have scored must-have loungewear deals from the sale for chilly days ahead.

Normally held in July, Nordstrom's annual shopping event is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, beauty, jackets, skincare, underwear, diamonds, shoes, fine jewelry, hair tools and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $50, outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as in years past.

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Shop loungewear deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and check out ET Style's top picks before they sell out.

Cozy Long Cardigan Leith Nordstrom Cozy Long Cardigan Leith A cozy, long cardigan by Leith with shawl-style collar and open front. REGULARLY $69 $39.90 at Nordstrom

Cozy Top BP. Nordstrom Cozy Top BP. This soft, cozy design will be your new favorite sleep top. REGULARLY $39 $24.90 at Nordstrom

Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt Caslon Nordstrom Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt Caslon Collect multiple colors of this versatile Caslon T-shirt. REGULARLY $25 $12.90 at Nordstrom

Sun Soaker Lounge Set Honeydew Intimates Nordstrom Sun Soaker Lounge Set Honeydew Intimates An adorable lounge set of oversized T-shirt and drawstring shorts from Honeydew Intimates. REGULARLY $68 $44.90 at Nordstrom

Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings Zella Nordstrom Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings Zella These comfy Zella leggings are a popular item. Wear while relaxing on the couch or for running essential errands. REGULARLY $65 $42.90 at Nordstrom

Faux Fur & Satin Robe Giraffe at Home Nordstrom Faux Fur & Satin Robe Giraffe at Home This faux fur and satin robe will keep you feeling warm and looking chic. REGULARLY $198 $149.90 at Nordstrom

See all loungewear at Nordstrom.

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Save Over $50 on Classic Hunter Rain Boots

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Hanky Panky Underwear Is Under $20

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Outerwear Deals