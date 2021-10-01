Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Loungewear

We're entering the coziest of seasons. While it was hard to say goodbye to summer, we love saying hello to the fall and the cozy clothes that we can work and lounge in. While many of us are shopping for fall cardigans, jackets, and boots at Amazon, the internet retailer just dropped itsFall Fashion Guide with tons of deals. Right now, we're zeroing in on stylish loungewear pieces you can live in at home.

Loungewear brands such as Champion, Z Supply,American Apparel and Daily Ritual are on sale. Shop soft, comfortable styles of sweatpants, leggings, sweatshirts, tees and dresses.

This is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off.Kate Spade,Rebecca Minkoff,Frye,Vera BradleyLevi's,Tumi luggage,Skechers,Soludos,Superga,Eddie Bauer,Adidas,American Apparel,Uggs,Lacoste andTory Burch are among the retailer brand names you can find at Amazon's Back to School Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, includingtravel gear,designer handbags,sandals,sneakers,designer sunglasses,activewear,designer backpacks,shoes,diamonds,kids shoes, andjewelry. Shop now to get the best discounts!

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best loungewear deals fromAmazon's Fall Fashion Guide.

Ekouaer Pajamas Set Amazon Ekouaer Pajamas Set Stay cozy this fall with this two-piece long sleeve pajama set. This pajama set is available in almost 30 different colors and prints. $25 AND UP Buy Now

PajamaGram Flannel Pajamas Amazon PajamaGram Flannel Pajamas We couldn't lead you to the best loungewear without a set of cozy flannel pajamas. These happen to be made for dog lovers, but there's one for a cat person, too. $65 Buy Now

Oalka Women's Joggers Amazon Oalka Women's Joggers These ultra-silky-soft joggers from Oalka feel lik luxury loungewear. They come in 37 colors and prints with either a seamless drawstring waistband or a seamless waistband. $10 AND UP Buy Now

Banjamath Women's Smocked Waist Harem Palazzo Pants Amazon Banjamath Women's Smocked Waist Harem Palazzo Pants If you want a wide leg pant, but need a tapered ankle, these casual, loose and comfy palazzo pants are a great solution. You can wear these ankle pants to do yoga, to the grocery store or lounging on the couch -- these elastic waist pants are about as versatile as loungewear gets. $17 AND UP Buy Now

