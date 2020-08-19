Best of Nordstrom Anniversary Beauty Sale 2020

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now open to all, and the department store is offering amazing discounts on makeup, skincare, hair care, fragrance, tools and body products.

You'll find beauty exclusives, including deals and limited-edition sets, from top brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, MAC Cosmetics, Briogeo, L'Occitane and so many more.

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jacketsloungewear, skincare, diamonds and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing.

The mega-sale features markdowns on brands like Kate Spade, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi,Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, and more

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Shop Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beauty deals, and check out ET Style's top picks.

Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set Charlotte Tilbury Nordstrom Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set Charlotte Tilbury A three-piece lip kit of Charlotte Tilbury's bestselling nude-pink Pillow Talk hue, which includes full sizes of the Lip Cheat Lip Liner, Matte Revolution Lipstick and Collagen Lip Bath. $91 VALUE $68 at Nordstrom

Mini Hydration Collection Soft Cream Set La Mer Nordstrom Mini Hydration Collection Soft Cream Set La Mer Don't miss out on saving big on La Mer's luxurious skincare products. This hydration set includes the famous Moisturizing Soft Cream, Renewal Oil, Treatment Lotion and Hydrating Illuminator. It also comes with a chic pouch. $155 VALUE $90 at Nordstrom

Dream Team Eye Kit MAC Nordstrom Dream Team Eye Kit MAC For a beautiful eye look, this MAC three-piece makeup kit has you covered. Buy this bundle, featuring a neutral eyeshadow palette (choose warm or cool), Extreme Dimension 3D Mascara and Technakohl Eyeliner. $77 VALUE $45 at Nordstrom

Jumbo Size Perfect Hair Day Set Living Proof Nordstrom Jumbo Size Perfect Hair Day Set Living Proof Hair care essentials from Living Proof in jumbo sizes -- Perfect Hair Day shampoo, conditioner and dry shampoo. Great for all hair types. $154 VALUE $99 at Nordstrom

Mini Discovery Set Jo Malone London Nordstrom Mini Discovery Set Jo Malone London Explore Jo Malone London's popular fragrances with this mini set: Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne, Peony & Blush Suede Body Crème and an English Pear & Freesia candle. $71 VALUE $40 at Nordstrom

Lash Enhancing Serum Duo Neulash Nordstrom Lash Enhancing Serum Duo Neulash Save on two Neulash eyelash serums, packed with ingredients that help lashes look stronger, softer and shinier. $190 VALUE $95 at Nordstrom

All-Star Hair Heroes Set Briogeo Nordstrom All-Star Hair Heroes Set Briogeo Give hair some extra love with Briogeo's natural, vegan Don't Despair, Repair! Conditioning Mask, Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo and Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray. $67 VALUE $45 at Nordstrom

Soy Face Cleanser Home & Away Set Fresh Nordstrom Soy Face Cleanser Home & Away Set Fresh Get both a full-size and travel-size of the beloved Fresh Soy Face Cleanser for a gentle cleanse without leaving the skin feeling dry. $53 VALUE $38 at Nordstrom

ExfoliKate® Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash Kate Somerville Nordstrom ExfoliKate® Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash Kate Somerville Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash is a cult favorite among the skincare enthusiasts. ORIGINALLY $38 $22.50 at Nordstrom

The Essentials Set Mario Badescu Nordstrom The Essentials Set Mario Badescu The Mario Badescu The Essentials Set comes with cleanser, lip balm and lotion. ORIGINALLY $33 $23 at Nordstrom

See all beauty exclusives and deals at Nordstrom.

