Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Women's Designer Brands

By Amy Sheridan
Nordstrom sale
Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ended a month ago so finally it is time for another Nordstrom sale. It is now your time to snag your favorite items on sale from your favorite luxury retailer.

ET Style has rounded up the best-selling items we've found at Nordstrom sale. This Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on women's apparel, shoes, and beauty with over 35o items included in this sale and growing. 

Some of the brands featured in this sale are Alice + Olivia, Vince, Mother Denim (a Meghan Markle favorite), Annie Bing, Marc JacobsTory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Rag & Bone, Eileen Fischer, Tibi, Citizens of Humanity, Staud, Kenzo and Proenza Schouler.

Time is ticking on this sale as it is only on until Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. PT. You won't want to miss out on these deals, so get shopping!
 
Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks from the Nordstrom sale.
Cate Skinny Jeans
Rag & Bone
Rag & Bone Cate Skinny Jean
Nordstrom
Cate Skinny Jeans
Rag & Bone

These Rag & Bone Cate Skinny Jeans come in no fade black finish.

REGULARLY $195

Ella Print Tote
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Ella Print Tote
Nordstrom
Ella Print Tote
Tory Burch

This Ella Print Tote is an update on the classic Tory Burch bag with its updated satin print floral pattern.

REGULARLY $228

Willow Studded Bootie
Rag & Bone
Rag and Bone Willow Studded Bootie
Nordstrom
Willow Studded Bootie
Rag & Bone

These Rag & Bone Willow Studded Booties have studs that add a bit of edge to this block heeled booties.

REGULARLY $550

Lera Snake Embossed Leather Top Handle Bag
Staud
Staud Lera Snake Embossed Leather Top Handle Bag
Nordstrom
Lera Snake Embossed Leather Top Handle Bag
Staud

The Staud Lera Snake Embossed Leather Top Handle Bag is made in sloughy gathered leather and people have called it this seasons "it" bag.

REGULARLY $375

Janis Smock Neck Floral Patch Print Minidress
Alice + Olivia
Alice + Olivia Janis Smock Neck Floral Patch Print Minidress
Nordstrom
Janis Smock Neck Floral Patch Print Minidress
Alice + Olivia

The Alice + Olivia Janis Smock Neck Floral Patch Print Minidress harkins back to the 1960's with a modern twist. This dress has a button front with a smocked neckline and puffy sleeves.

REGULARLY $395

Irina High Waist Slim Ankle Jeans
Trave
Trave Irina High Waist Slim Ankle Jeans
Nordstrom
Irina High Waist Slim Ankle Jeans
Trave

These Trave Irina High Waist Slim Ankle Jeans are sure to become you go-to favorites.

REGULARLY $238

Positano Seersucker Midi Sundress
Veronica Beard
Veronica Beard Positano Seersucker Midi Sundress
Nordstrom
Positano Seersucker Midi Sundress
Veronica Beard

The Veronica Beard Positano Seersucker Midi Sundress features a ruched bodice and an A-line skirt with a bow tied waist.

REGULARLY $495

'Darby' Crisscross Espadrille Sandal
Michael by Michael Kors
Michael by Michael Kors Darby Crisscross Espadrille Sandal
Nordstrom
'Darby' Crisscross Espadrille Sandal
Michael by Michael Kors

Michael by Michael Kors Darby Crisscross Espadrille Sandals have a jute platform and crisscrossing leather straps.

REGULARLY $99

Amal Ruffle Trim Silk Dress
Veronica Beard
Veronica Beard Amal Ruffle Trim Silk Dress
Nordstrom
Amal Ruffle Trim Silk Dress
Veronica Beard

Veronica Beard's Amal Ruffle Trim Silk Dress has ruffles from head to knee and has an amazing two-color green speckled print.

REGULARLY $595

Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Nordstrom
Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Tory Burch

The Gemini Link Canvas Backpack features signature Gemini link motif from Tory Burch.

REGULARLY $258

Glory Tiered Ruffle Tunic Dress
Alice + Olivia
Alice + Olivia Glory Tiered Ruffle Tunic Dress
Nordstrom
Glory Tiered Ruffle Tunic Dress
Alice + Olivia

Alice + Olivia's Glory Tiered Ruffle Tunic Dress features a boho-style print and is made in chiffon.

REGULARLY $440

Florence High Waist Flare Hem Jeans
Veronica Beard
Veronica Beard Florence High Waist Flare Hem Jeans
Nordstrom
Florence High Waist Flare Hem Jeans
Veronica Beard

These Veronica Beard Florence High Waist Flare Hem Jeans feature a light denim wash with a high waist and flair leg.

REGULARLY $298

Sathina Sandal
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Sathina Sandal
Nordstrom
Sathina Sandal
Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto's Sathina Sandals have a tall heel and a chunky sole to keep your feet comfortable when you wear these out. These shoes comes in several different colors and patterns.

REGULARLY $118.95

The Francie Floral Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
CAMI NYC
CAMI NYC The Francie Floral Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Nordstrom
The Francie Floral Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
CAMI NYC

The CAMI NYC Francie Floral Long Sleeve Maxi Dress is a silk maxi dress with lace, balloon sleeves and vintage-inspired blooms.

REGULARLY $440

Razor Western Bootie
Rag & Bone
Rag & Bone Razor Western Bootie
Nordstrom
Razor Western Bootie
Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone's Razor Western Booties are made in leather with a stacked heel and blunt toe.

REGULARLY $495

Madeline Cotton & Linen Double Breasted Blazer
Annie Bing
Annie Bing Madeline Cotton & Linen Double Breasted Blazer
Nordstrom
Madeline Cotton & Linen Double Breasted Blazer
Annie Bing

Annie Bing's Madeline Double Breasted Blazer is made with a blend of cotton and linen.

REGULARLY $349

Ava Strappy Sandal
Michael Kors
Michael Kors Ava Strappy Sandal
Nordstrom
Ava Strappy Sandal
Michael Kors

These Michael Kors Ava Strappy Sandals can easily transition from day to night.

REGULARLY $99

 

