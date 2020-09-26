Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Women's Designer Brands
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ended a month ago so finally it is time for another Nordstrom sale. It is now your time to snag your favorite items on sale from your favorite luxury retailer.
ET Style has rounded up the best-selling items we've found at Nordstrom sale. This Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on women's apparel, shoes, and beauty with over 35o items included in this sale and growing.
Some of the brands featured in this sale are Alice + Olivia, Vince, Mother Denim (a Meghan Markle favorite), Annie Bing, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Rag & Bone, Eileen Fischer, Tibi, Citizens of Humanity, Staud, Kenzo and Proenza Schouler.
These Rag & Bone Cate Skinny Jeans come in no fade black finish.
This Ella Print Tote is an update on the classic Tory Burch bag with its updated satin print floral pattern.
These Rag & Bone Willow Studded Booties have studs that add a bit of edge to this block heeled booties.
The Staud Lera Snake Embossed Leather Top Handle Bag is made in sloughy gathered leather and people have called it this seasons "it" bag.
The Alice + Olivia Janis Smock Neck Floral Patch Print Minidress harkins back to the 1960's with a modern twist. This dress has a button front with a smocked neckline and puffy sleeves.
These Trave Irina High Waist Slim Ankle Jeans are sure to become you go-to favorites.
The Veronica Beard Positano Seersucker Midi Sundress features a ruched bodice and an A-line skirt with a bow tied waist.
Michael by Michael Kors Darby Crisscross Espadrille Sandals have a jute platform and crisscrossing leather straps.
Veronica Beard's Amal Ruffle Trim Silk Dress has ruffles from head to knee and has an amazing two-color green speckled print.
The Gemini Link Canvas Backpack features signature Gemini link motif from Tory Burch.
Alice + Olivia's Glory Tiered Ruffle Tunic Dress features a boho-style print and is made in chiffon.
These Veronica Beard Florence High Waist Flare Hem Jeans feature a light denim wash with a high waist and flair leg.
Vince Camuto's Sathina Sandals have a tall heel and a chunky sole to keep your feet comfortable when you wear these out. These shoes comes in several different colors and patterns.
The CAMI NYC Francie Floral Long Sleeve Maxi Dress is a silk maxi dress with lace, balloon sleeves and vintage-inspired blooms.
Rag & Bone's Razor Western Booties are made in leather with a stacked heel and blunt toe.
Annie Bing's Madeline Double Breasted Blazer is made with a blend of cotton and linen.
These Michael Kors Ava Strappy Sandals can easily transition from day to night.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Designer Shoes - Gucci, Coach, Rothy's, Allsaints & More
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Get Up to 80% Off on Uggs, TOMS, Cole Haan & More
Best Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: T-Shirts, Jewelry Pins and More
Amazon Big Fall Sale: Take Up to 82% Off Designer Handbags
Nordstrom Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Clothes, Shoes and Watches
Amazon Big Fall Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Designer Sunglasses
Revolve Sale: Take Up to 75% Off with Last Call Sale
Macy's Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Home Decor -- Online Only