LuisaViaRoma Sale: Save Up to 80% on Tory Burch, Missoni and More

If you haven't heard of the luxury online retailer LuisaViaRoma, you're in for a treat. The fashion website is a premier destination for designer clothes and accessories -- and its sale section is full of major savings.

Shop more than 600 luxury brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Givenchy, Vetements and Lanvin as well as designer clothing from Tory Burch, Stella McCartney and The Row. Customers can save even more on selected items in the sale section by adding to cart -- many products are marked down by an extra 50%, no promo code needed.

Based in Florence, LuisaViaRoma offers worldwide shipping and free returns in addition to its incredible selection of sale items from brands often seen on the runway. Prices are all-inclusive, meaning they include duty and import fees.

Below, shop the perfect clothing to purchase on sale right now at LuisaViaRoma.

Nano Perry Straw Top Handle Bag Tory Burch Luisaviaroma Nano Perry Straw Top Handle Bag Tory Burch This Tory Burch Nano Perry Straw Top Handle Bag comes with double leather handles and a detachable, adjustable crossbody strap. Get this Tory Burch bag now for 50% off retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $228 $114 at LuisViaRoma

Lurex Viscose Jersey Leggings Paco Rabanne LuisaViaRoma Lurex Viscose Jersey Leggings Paco Rabanne Elevate your regular leggings with this luxurious pair -- now majorly on sale. REGULARLY $295 $81 at LuisaViaRoma

Fringed earrings Missioni LuisViaRoma Fringed earrings Missioni These Missoni Fringed earrings are a show stopper. They are on sale now at LuisViaRoma for 75% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $595 $148 at LuisViaRoma

Oversize Square Acetate Sunglasses George Keburia LuisaViaRoma Oversize Square Acetate Sunglasses George Keburia These George Keburia Oversized Square Acetate Sunglasses are priced to move now at $99. ORIGINALLY $220 $99 at LuisaViaRoma

UAL Logo Tech Crop Top Puma Select LuisaViaRoma UAL Logo Tech Crop Top Puma Select For working out and extra stylish coffee runs. REGULARLY $43 $21 at LuisaViaRoma

Long Lurex Jumpsuit Rotate LuisaViaRoma Long Lurex Jumpsuit Rotate Our favorite kind of clothing to dress up in: one-and-done. (Add a cute bag if you're feeling ambitious.) REGULARLY $300 $180 at LuisaViaRoma

Sagittarius Charm Long Necklace Àcheval Pampa LuisaViaRoma Sagittarius Charm Long Necklace Àcheval Pampa Score all kinds of accessories on sale, like this Zodiac-inspired gold-plated bronze pendant. REGULARLY $700 $245 at LuisaViaRoma

Chained Tweed Top Alexander Wang LuisaViaRoma Chained Tweed Top Alexander Wang Alexander Wang is just one of the online retailer's top brands. This brightly colored top with a fringed hem pairs well with everything from black jeans to your favorite shorts. REGULARLY $495 $296 at LuisaViaRoma

Striped Cotton Jersey Top & Skirt JW Anderson LuisaViaRoma Striped Cotton Jersey Top & Skirt JW Anderson Like a dress, but an even better deal: The top and skirt in this striped can be worn together or separately. REGULARLY $1,760 $704 at LuisaViaRoma

LVR Exclusive Printed Satin Headband LuisaViaRoma LuisaViaRoma LVR Exclusive Printed Satin Headband LuisaViaRoma A luxury item for under $20! This perfectly polished accessory will hold back your quarantine bangs. REGULARLY $71 $17 at LuisaViaRoma

Want more luxury apparel deals? Shop all LuisaViaRoma sale items.

