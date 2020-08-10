LuisaViaRoma Sale: Save Up to 80% on Tory Burch, Missoni and More
If you haven't heard of the luxury online retailer LuisaViaRoma, you're in for a treat. The fashion website is a premier destination for designer clothes and accessories -- and its sale section is full of major savings.
Shop more than 600 luxury brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Givenchy, Vetements and Lanvin as well as designer clothing from Tory Burch, Stella McCartney and The Row. Customers can save even more on selected items in the sale section by adding to cart -- many products are marked down by an extra 50%, no promo code needed.
Based in Florence, LuisaViaRoma offers worldwide shipping and free returns in addition to its incredible selection of sale items from brands often seen on the runway. Prices are all-inclusive, meaning they include duty and import fees.
Below, shop the perfect clothing to purchase on sale right now at LuisaViaRoma.
This Tory Burch Nano Perry Straw Top Handle Bag comes with double leather handles and a detachable, adjustable crossbody strap. Get this Tory Burch bag now for 50% off retail price, while supplies last.
Elevate your regular leggings with this luxurious pair -- now majorly on sale.
These Missoni Fringed earrings are a show stopper. They are on sale now at LuisViaRoma for 75% off the retail price, while supplies last.
These George Keburia Oversized Square Acetate Sunglasses are priced to move now at $99.
Our favorite kind of clothing to dress up in: one-and-done. (Add a cute bag if you're feeling ambitious.)
Score all kinds of accessories on sale, like this Zodiac-inspired gold-plated bronze pendant.
Alexander Wang is just one of the online retailer's top brands. This brightly colored top with a fringed hem pairs well with everything from black jeans to your favorite shorts.
Like a dress, but an even better deal: The top and skirt in this striped can be worn together or separately.
A luxury item for under $20! This perfectly polished accessory will hold back your quarantine bangs.
Want more luxury apparel deals? Shop all LuisaViaRoma sale items.
