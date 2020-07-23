The Best Leggings For Yoga, Working Out and Lounging
We all know that most leggings are technically made for fitness activities like yoga working out and running. But with luxe materials and eye-catching patterns, they also make a serious style statement. During the time of COVID, you can't deny that leggings have become more of a mainstay than ever. We have gathered for you a hot list of the best leggings to wear dress up or dress down.
Thankfully, there is a large range of leggings suited for every type of personal style -- whether you want a dressier, edgier faux leather option, a performance pant that'll keep up with you during high-intensity workouts or a cozy, colorful design to wear around the house.
No matter the style, we can guarantee the leggings below are comfy and chic.
Shop ET Style’s top picks of the best leggings for yoga, working out or just plain lounging around.
Outdoor Voices TechSweat 3/4 Leggings
Made for high-intensity activity, these lightweight, breathable leggings made from TechSweat fabric is the one you can count on. The high-waist OV Core Band comfortably hugs the waist and stays put.
Yummie Gloria Skimmer Cotton Stretch Shaping Legging
Though they look simple and chic, these leggings are busy: They don't stop slimming, sculpting or lifting as you go about your day.
Old Navy High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings
More than 2,600 people have given these leggings a five-star review, and we are not surprised. Between the supremely soft fabric, the sculpting action, the handy pockets and the affordable price, what's not to love?
Expect a steady stream of compliments wherever you wear these waist-smoothing, butt-lifting magical pants. Rock them with a vintage tee on your day off or at a concert; when paired with a crisp white button-down, they’re automatically ready for a day of power meetings.
These under-$30 leggings are seriously essential. It's soft, stretchy and features a comfy wide elasticized waistband.
Betabrand Dress Pant Yoga Pants
These slim-fitting pants are totally work-appropriate, but they also feel so stretchy and comfy that you can do a few restorative yoga poses when you need to fight the 2 p.m. slump.
Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt High Waisted 7/8 Yoga Leggings
These rib-grazing leggings won’t budge, even during your most intense treadmill sprint or barre class. Plus, there’s a nifty side pocket for you to store your phone and ID.
Lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28" Full-On Luxtreme
The OG Lulu leggings, shown here in the sweat-wicking Luxtreme fabric, are super versatile. Wear them to spin class or kickboxing and then on all your Saturday errands afterward.
Fabletics High-Waisted Seamless Mesh Legging
Think of these as a second skin during your hot yoga classes, with stylish perforation along the sides that allows for extra ventilation. They’re also a steal: If you’re a new Fabletics member, you can get two pairs for $24.
Eloquii Miracle Flawless Moto Legging
With their heavy fabric (no visible undies here!) and with faux leather panels, these leggings give off a slightly edgy vibe -- especially when paired with an oversized denim jacket.
Girlfriend Collective 7/8 Compression Legging
These stretchy high-waisted compression leggings hold you in while giving you room to move, which means they’re great for running and indoor cycling. And the fabric is made from recycled water bottles, so you'll feel just as good as you look in these.
