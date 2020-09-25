Celebs Who Love Rothy's Sustainable Bags and Shoes

We've known for a while now that Meghan Markle is a fan of sustainable fashion brand Rothy's, and it looks like she's in very good company.

As their collections of shoes and bags grows, so is Rothy's celebrity fan base. We've spotted actresses like Lily Collins out and about in The Sneaker slip-on style, and Emma Roberts showed off her gingham pair of Rothy's The Loafer in a recent Instagram post.

We often find ourselves coveting brands that celebrities love, but we aren't always able to afford them. Luckily, Rothy's price points are on par with what you'd expect to pay for high-quality, long-lasting products. Plus, shipping and returns are free on all orders.

Since launching in 2016 with The Flat and The Point -- two styles that are still available today -- Rothy's has made a name for itself in both the sustainable fashion industry and Hollywood. Head to their site to learn more about the materials they use (including thread spun from single-use plastic bottles) and sign up for the waitlist for their sold-out sustainable face masks.

Below, five Rothy's pieces beloved by celebs -- and us.

The Essential Tote Rothy's Rothy's The Essential Tote Rothy's We've already done a deep-dive into Rothy's most recent launch -- a collection of 10 machine-washable handbags -- and we're not the only ones particularly excited by the chic Essential Tote. Models Amber Valletta and Halima Aden have been featured in a stunning campaign for the collection, while Chloe Sevigny has revealed that her boyfriend loves the tote as much as she does. $275 at Rothy's

The Chelsea Rothy's Rothy's The Chelsea Rothy's Last winter, Jessica Biel was strutting around LA in the comfy Chelsea boot. She's wearing classic black, but we love this lilac gray shade. $145 at Rothy's

The Loafer Rothy's Rothy's The Loafer Rothy's Emma Roberts recently posted a snap of her coordinating gingham dress and Rothy's shoes -- her particular The Loafer style is no longer available, but you can score the same silhouette in a dozen other colors and patterns. Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has also been seen wearing The Loafer. $165 at Rothy's

