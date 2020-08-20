Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Save More Than $50 on Hunter Rain Boots

By Latifah Muhammad‍
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is live and offering up major deals on various styles of Hunter rain boots. 

Ahead of this Nordstrom sale, we've been scouring the Nordstrom virtual catalog preview and just a few of the brands we've seen on sale include Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi,Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Fendi, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparelactivewear, leggings, beautyjackets, loungewear, skincare, underweardiamonds, shoes and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $50outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up. 

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Be sure to check back with ET Style for more sales!

Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter
Hunter Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter

Lightweight and comfortable waterproof boots made from flexible rubber for an easy stowaway.

REGULARLY: $150.00

Original Tour Short Packable Rain Boot
Hunter
Hunter Original Tour Short Packable Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Original Tour Short Packable Rain Boot
Hunter

Easy to slip on handcrafted flexible rubber made waterproof boots.

REGULARLY: $145.00

Leopard Print Refined Short Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter
Hunter Leopard Print Refined Short Waterproof Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Leopard Print Refined Short Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter

Add a fun print to your rainy day look with these leopard print handmade reined waterproof boots. 

REGULARLY: $165.00

Refined High Gloss Quilted Short Waterproof Boots
Hunter
Hunter Refined High Gloss Quilted Short Waterproof Boots
Nordstrom
Refined High Gloss Quilted Short Waterproof Boots
Hunter

Quilted rubber waterproof boots with a glossy finish and an adjustable strap for a perfect fit.

REGLUARLY: $175.00

