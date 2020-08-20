Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Save More Than $50 on Hunter Rain Boots

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is live and offering up major deals on various styles of Hunter rain boots.

Ahead of this Nordstrom sale, we've been scouring the Nordstrom virtual catalog preview and just a few of the brands we've seen on sale include Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi,Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Fendi, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, beauty, jackets, loungewear, skincare, underwear, diamonds, shoes and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $50, outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Be sure to check back with ET Style for more sales!

Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot Hunter Nordstrom Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot Hunter Lightweight and comfortable waterproof boots made from flexible rubber for an easy stowaway. REGULARLY: $150.00 $99.90 at Nordstrom

Original Tour Short Packable Rain Boot Hunter Nordstrom Original Tour Short Packable Rain Boot Hunter Easy to slip on handcrafted flexible rubber made waterproof boots. REGULARLY: $145.00 $89.90 at Nordstrom

Leopard Print Refined Short Waterproof Rain Boot Hunter Nordstrom Leopard Print Refined Short Waterproof Rain Boot Hunter Add a fun print to your rainy day look with these leopard print handmade reined waterproof boots. REGULARLY: $165.00 $98.90 at Nordstrom

Refined High Gloss Quilted Short Waterproof Boots Hunter Nordstrom Refined High Gloss Quilted Short Waterproof Boots Hunter Quilted rubber waterproof boots with a glossy finish and an adjustable strap for a perfect fit. REGLUARLY: $175.00 $109.90 at Nordstrom

GET MORE DEALS LIKE THESE -- IN YOUR INBOX! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Top Picks for Under $50

Where to Buy Tie Dye: Styles From Lululemon, Nordstrom, Etsy and More

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale 2020 Is Now Open To Everyone!

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Beauty Deals