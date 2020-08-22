We're days into the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and still uncovering new ways to save. In today's Daily Deal, score a Barefoot Dreams cardigan for more than 50% off the regular price.

The lightweight CozyChic Ultra Lite Cardigan has a shawl collar, front patch pockets and a removable sash. It's available in three colors -- Beach Rock, Carbon and Pacific Blue -- in sizes XS to XL. Normally $128, the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Cardigan's Daily Deal price is just $59.90. Add this super-soft cardigan to your growing loungewear collection and then check out the other items from celeb-fave brand Barefoot Dreams (including their popular throw blankets) on sale at Nordstrom.

Missed the sale's previous Daily Deals? Good news: Right now there are still a few limited sizes available of this Zella workout tank for under $20, and this Natori T-shirt bra is also still available in select sizes for only $35.90. (Thursday's Daily Deal, the Steve Madden Rookie Bootie, is completely sold out.) In addition to the Daily Deals, you can score amazing discounts on outerwear, shoes, home items, beauty and more at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Normally held in July, the Nordstrom Sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

Get a sneak peek at all of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deals and shop today's Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Cardigan deal below.

CozyChic Ultra Lite Cardigan Barefoot Dreams Nordstrom CozyChic Ultra Lite Cardigan Barefoot Dreams REGULARLY $128 $59.90 at Nordstrom

