The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is back with fresh savings on beauty and skin care items , fragrances, luxury jewelry, hair care items, apparel, luggage, and more.

Sale items are going fast, but there are still a bunch of discounts left to grab -- like the Nuface NuBody skin toning tool. The FDA-approved at-home body toning gadget is a cult favorite, and a hit with celebs.

The toning device uses micro-4 technology to target those stubborn areas and smooth out dimpled skin to decreases the appearance of cellulite. You can use it on your upper arms, abs, thighs, and even your booty. And the best part? It only takes five minutes per day for the best results!

Shoppers can grab discounted items from Mac Cosmetics, L'Occitane, Nike, Stella Mcartney, Kate Spade Mac Cosmetics, Theory, Adidas, Le Mer, Tumi, Superga, Bony Levi, Steve Madden, and a bunch of other popular brands.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale usually starts in July, but was pushed back to due to the coronavirus pandemic. The mega-sale launched on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders received early access to tons of sale items. If you’re not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. You can check out even faster by saving your favorite picks to your Wish List.

The sale ends on Aug. 30, so be sure to shop budget deals while you still can.

Check back to ET Style for more discounts on your favorite brands!

