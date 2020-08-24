Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: These Zella Deals Are Selling Out Fast
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full swing, and we have our eyes on all kinds of Zella clothing and apparel.
The popular activewear brand has been selling out items left and right during the Nordstrom sale, but there are still ways to save on Zella leggings, jackets, hoodies and more. Now -- while supplies last -- is the best time to jump on this sale and get a great deal on activewear from Zella.
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale features major discounts on women’s clothing, beauty items, hair tools, men’s apparel, fine jewelry, shoe deals, home decor, kitchenware, luggage and more, with new items are being added daily. Items are going fast, but ET Style scoured through the sale to spotlight a bunch of stylish discounted finds. Shoppers can get their hands on more than just Zella. There are bargains from Nike, Stella McCartney, Superga, Kate Spade, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Tumi luggage, Spanx, Burberry, Steve Madden and more.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is typically held in July but was pushed back to due to the coronavirus pandemic. The big sale launched on Aug. 19 to the general public, and Nordy Club members and Nordstrom cardholders received early access to tons of sale items. If you’re not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card. The big sale runs from Aug. 19 to Aug. 30. Additionally, you can check out even faster by saving your favorite picks to your Wish List.
Shop our favorite Zella deals below, and be sure to check back to ET Style for more sales!
They may be easygoing joggers, but they're selling fast!
You can never get enough socks! Grab these low-cut essentials while supplies last.
This comfy cotton asymmetrical drawstring zip hoodie is great for the gym or a casual day at home.
Zella’s long sleeve performance T-shirt features breathable fabric to keep you cool when the temperature rises.
You'll stay warm in Zella’s fury mixed-texture fleece pullover with a quarter zip closure.
Zella's seamless men's hooded pullover is made from a blend of nylon and polyester.
Men’s hybrid commuter pants made from stretch material, featuring a zipper fly with a button closure and a drawstring for an adjustable fit.
