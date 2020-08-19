Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Kate Spade Handbags and Jewelry Deals
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is full of incredible Kate Spade deals -- and they're now live for everyone to shop!
Score discounts on the designer brand's stylish leather handbags, wallets, sunglasses, jewelry and more. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster.
In addition to deals on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jacketsloungewear, skincare, shoes and on-trend sneakers, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing.
Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.
Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.
Below, our Kate Spade picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Take 40% off the Large Florence Leather Tote from Kate Spade at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, while supplies last.
Upgrade your wallet with this pebbled leather option.
When shopping these sunnies, choose from two colorways and score big savings on both.
Add a touch of sparkle to any outfit with these huggie hoop earrings, also available in emerald, light rose and light sapphire colors.
