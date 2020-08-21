Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Top Picks on Men's Fashion Deals

By Latifah Muhammad‍
The Nordstrom Anniversary sale has finally arrived! 

Ahead of this Nordstrom sale, we've been scouring the Nordstrom virtual catalog preview and just a few of the brands we've seen on sale include Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Hunter, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi,Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Fendi, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparelactivewear, leggings, beautyjackets, loungewear, skincare, underweardiamonds, shoes, fine jewelry, hair tools and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $25deals under $50outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.

Typically held in July, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale was pushed back to due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s annual sale launched on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders received early access to tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock future Early Access shopping. Also, if you saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out even faster.

The big sale ends on Aug. 30, so be sure to grab some of your favorite men's clothing brands before the prices go back up.

Slim Fit Dot Print Short Sleeve
Vince
Vince Slim Fit Dot Print Short Sleeve
Nordstrom
Slim Fit Dot Print Short Sleeve
Vince

This Vince comfortable slim fit short sleeve shirt has a modern pattern.

REGULARLY $165

L’Homme Slim Fit Jeans
Frame
Frame L’Homme Slim Fit Jeans
Nordstrom
L’Homme Slim Fit Jeans
Frame

Ripped mid-rise skinny jeans made from stretch-denim tailored for a slim build.

REGULARLY $199

Pyrite Slim Fit Jogger Pants
Zella
Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Jogger Pants
Nordstrom
Pyrite Slim Fit Jogger Pants
Zella

Dress down and stay stylish with these versatile three-pocket slim fit joggers. 

REGULARLY $59

Short Sleeve Tipped Polo
Nordstrom Men’s Shop
Nordstrom Men’s Shop Short Sleeve Tipped Polo
Nordstrom
Short Sleeve Tipped Polo
Nordstrom Men’s Shop

A cotton jersey material short sleeve polo shirt goes great with any casual look.

REGULARLY $49.50

Charisma Relaxed Fit Twill
34 Heritage
34 Heritage Charisma Relaxed Fit Twill
Nordstrom
Charisma Relaxed Fit Twill
34 Heritage

Lightweight relaxed-fit khakis made from stretch twill.

REGULARLY $175

Slim Fit Plaid Dress Shirt
BOSS
BOSS Plaid Dress Shirt
Nordstrom
Slim Fit Plaid Dress Shirt
BOSS

A modern-cut dress shirt made of crisp cotton with adjustable button cuffs and a spread collar.

REGULARLY $128

Kendo Performance Shorts
TravisMathew
TravisMathew Kendo Performance Shorts
Nordstrom
Kendo Performance Shorts
TravisMathew

Four pocket flat front shorts with a bit of stretch made from quick-dry material.  

REGULARLY $84.95

Parker Stripe Pocket Polo
Johnnie-O
Johnnie-O Parker Stripe Pocket Polo
Nordstrom
Parker Stripe Pocket Polo
Johnnie-O

Stand out with this striped pocket polo button-down made from a stretch-cotton blend for a breathable and comfortable fit.

REGULARLY $89

Summer Weight Slim Fit Stretch Chinos
Bonobos
Bonobos Summer Weight Slim Fit Stretch Chinos
Nordstrom
Summer Weight Slim Fit Stretch Chinos
Bonobos

These slim-fit stretch material flat-front chinos are great for summer weather. 

REGULARLY $98

Caravan Slim Fit Quarter Zip Top
Ted Baker
Ted Baker Caravan Slim Fit Quarter Zip Top
Nordstrom
Caravan Slim Fit Quarter Zip Top
Ted Baker

A casual slim-fit zip top perfect for layering. 

REGULARLY $155

 

