Home Decor Ideas for a Bedroom Makeover

If you've been itching for a bedroom makeover, now's an excellent time to do it on a budget. Between the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and items from Amazon's room hacks feature, you'll be able to transform a blah space into your own personal sanctuary.

Any good interior design guide will tell you that the bed is the focal point of any bedroom, so pay special attention to your comforter or duvet cover, headboard and throw pillow assortment. If a fresh coat of white paint on the walls and clean lines tend to speak to you, embrace that minimalist aesthetic -- but don't be afraid to make the space uniquely your own with a gallery wall, bold paint color or statement light fixture.

We rounded up stylish pieces of bedroom decor from the Nordstrom sale's home section and Amazon with a bedroom in mind, but you can easily apply the same to your guest room or living room makeover, if you have visitors who sleep in those areas. And, of course, an indoor plant looks great in any room.

ICYMI: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from Aug. 19 to 30; prices go back up on Aug. 31. In addition to deals on decor, the Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, luggage, shoes, on-trend sneakers and even chic pet clothing. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. (As for big Amazon sales? Prime Day 2020 is still coming -- sometime in Q4. We'll be ready starting in October.)

Whether you have a spacious master bedroom or a small bedroom or dorm, these decorating ideas will make any area even cozier. Start shopping below.

Linear Loop Comforter & Sham Set Peri Home Nordstrom Linear Loop Comforter & Sham Set Peri Home One of our most simple bedroom decorating ideas is also super effective: a bedding reboot. This dreamy cotton set includes a comforter and two pillow shams. REGULARLY $149.99 TO $179.99 $104.90 to $125.90 at Nordstrom

Alahna Cooling Percale Sheet Set UGG Nordstrom Alahna Cooling Percale Sheet Set UGG You'll also want to upgrade your sheets. This crisp, wrinkle-resistant set will look good on your bed and keep you cool year-round. Choose from four soft shades, including ocean mist (pictured above). REGULARLY $98 TO $128 $64.90 to $84.90 at Nordstrom

Soft Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug Ashler Home Deco Amazon Soft Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug Ashler Home Deco Put this faux fur blanket next to your bed and you'll be stepping onto a cloud every morning when you wake up. REGULARLY $19.99 $18.99 at Amazon

Maison Blanc Saijo Persimmon Maison Metallo 2-Wick Candle Voluspa Nordstrom Maison Blanc Saijo Persimmon Maison Metallo 2-Wick Candle Voluspa Voluspa's Japanese saijo persimmon, juicy peach and red currant scent is divine, and the candle itself will look beautiful sitting on your dresser or nightstand. REGULARLY $18 $12 at Nordstrom

Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser Serene House Nordstrom Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser Serene House Zone out with the help of an aromatherapy diffuser and a few drops of lavender essential oil. This diffuser is so pretty, it doubles as bedroom decor. REGULARLY $69.95 $44.90 at Nordstrom

Stripe Shag Accent Pillow BP Nordstrom Stripe Shag Accent Pillow BP You can never have too many throw pillows. And there's no law that says they have to match each other perfectly! REGULARLY $39 $24.90 at Nordstrom

Vanity Makeup Mirror YEAKE Amazon Vanity Makeup Mirror YEAKE Here's another sneaky tip: Use a mirror as a piece of decor. Not only is it both functional and stylish, but because it reflects light, it'll give the illusion of a bigger space. $16.99 at Amazon

CozyChic Loop Fringe Throw Blanket Barefoot Dreams Nordstrom CozyChic Loop Fringe Throw Blanket Barefoot Dreams Drape this fringe throw blanket over a chair or at the foot of your bed when you're not cozying up in it. You'll want to grab this popular blanket before it sells out, like many other Barefoot Dreams items already have. REGULARLY $180 $119.90 at Nordstrom

Palm Trees & Sunset Framed Wall Art Deny Designs Nordstrom Palm Trees & Sunset Framed Wall Art Deny Designs Adorn your bedroom walls with whatever strikes your fancy. Deny Designs has tons of beautiful wall art available at the Nordstrom sale, including this ode to California dreaming. REGULARLY $40 $28.90 at Nordstrom

