If your dream New Year's Eve party looks more like lounging at home than living it up at the club, you're not alone. We love to wake up on January 1 feeling refreshed and well-rested rather than hungover and sleep-deprived, but that doesn't mean your NYE outfit can't still be festive. For your at-home celebrations, slip into something more comfortable — but still cute — with a stylish new pair of pajamas.

With all the time we've spent at home the last few years, a chic set of pajamas has been at the top of everyone's list. The variety of sleepwear options available is virtually endless, from classic collared styles to slinky tanks, fluffy fabrics to sleek satin. No matter what set catches your eye, you'll celebrate the New Year in style without sacrificing comfort.

To give you a head start on shopping, ET Style pulled together its favorites just for you, available on Amazon so you'll have them in time for the New Year's Eve countdown. Ahead, shop the best pajama sets just waiting for a spot in your loungewear drawer.

