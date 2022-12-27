10 Chic Pajama Sets to Celebrate the New Year in Style and Comfort — Available on Amazon
If your dream New Year's Eve party looks more like lounging at home than living it up at the club, you're not alone. We love to wake up on January 1 feeling refreshed and well-rested rather than hungover and sleep-deprived, but that doesn't mean your NYE outfit can't still be festive. For your at-home celebrations, slip into something more comfortable — but still cute — with a stylish new pair of pajamas.
With all the time we've spent at home the last few years, a chic set of pajamas has been at the top of everyone's list. The variety of sleepwear options available is virtually endless, from classic collared styles to slinky tanks, fluffy fabrics to sleek satin. No matter what set catches your eye, you'll celebrate the New Year in style without sacrificing comfort.
To give you a head start on shopping, ET Style pulled together its favorites just for you, available on Amazon so you'll have them in time for the New Year's Eve countdown. Ahead, shop the best pajama sets just waiting for a spot in your loungewear drawer.
For an ultra-classic set, opt for this long-sleeve satin button down and pants set that would go well with a glass of champagne.
Heat things up in a sultry lace cami and shorts set — made with 95% soft, breathable cotton.
Bring the drama in a pair of feather-trimmed pajamas that can easily be paired with pants or jeans post New Year's.
Get extra cozy this holiday season in a fluffy cami, robe and pants set.
Down to splurge on something ultra luxurious? This adorable pajama set is made from 100% mulberry silk — a steal at under $200.
This elegant midnight blue three-piece set comes with a camisole, long-sleeve belted robe and long pants.
Made of an ultra-soft cotton and modal blend, these pajamas are light and breathable for sleeping and celebrating.
Take a walk on the wild side with leopard-printed fleece pajamas.
If you still want to feel like you dressed up for New Year's, go for this satin slip and robe set.
This classic collared top and shorts set is available in so many fun colors, but we love this sleek black for NYE.
