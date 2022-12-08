While there's definitely hustling and bustling associated with the holiday season, you can't forget about relaxation.

Self-care is always important, but it's especially pivotal to take some time to recharge when you're bouncing around holiday parties, wrapping lots of gifts and perhaps hosting family members. Take a cue from nature this winter: animals hibernate, plants go dormant, etc. So it's quite alright – suggested, even! – for you to find time to relax. And when you do, sprinkle some holiday magic into that coziness and comfort by wearing festive Christmas pajamas or Hanukkah PJs.

In December, it's totally acceptable for your dress code to consist exclusively of loungewear and holiday-themed pajamas. Bedtime isn't the only place these festive PJs are allowed: Wear your Hanukkah-themed jammies while eating tasty sufganiyot. Put on some Christmas sleepwear while decorating the tree or baking cookies for Santa. You'll find that somehow these activities are even better when your comfy attire matches the season. You can even shop for multiple pairs of inspired PJs so you can put them on rotation this winter (a set for baking and a set for snoring).

Whenever and however you choose to wear them, we've found nightwear options we're sure you'll love. And, in true ET fashion, we've even rounded up trendy sleepwear celebs such as Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz have been spotted wearing on socials. Below, check out the most adorable and cozy selections of Hanukkah and Christmas pajamas from around the web.

Women's Holiday Pajamas

PINK Thermal Pajama Onesie PINK PINK Thermal Pajama Onesie Why go with a pajama set when you can wear a super fun onesie? The buffalo plaid works for the holidays, but the popular pattern can also be worn after December ends. $55 $40 Shop Now

Men's Holiday Pajamas

RELATED CONTENT:

Get 30% Off Oprah’s Favorite Bedding & Pajamas With Our Exclusive Code

The Best Matching Family Holiday Pajamas to Celebrate The Season

40 Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts to Shop Today

32 Thoughtful Holiday Gifts for Pet Parents and Their Furry Friends

27 Best Amazon Holiday Gift Deals for Kids of All Ages

Watch the 'Baking It' Grandmas Try to Identify the Celeb Contestants

25 Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Everyone on Your List

Kate Walsh Spills on Getting Festive and Giving Back During the Holidays