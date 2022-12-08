Shopping

Holiday Pajamas Are Trending: Shop the Cutest, Coziest PJs to Wear for Christmas and Hanukkah

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Holiday Pajamas
Anthropologie

While there's definitely hustling and bustling associated with the holiday season, you can't forget about relaxation.

Self-care is always important, but it's especially pivotal to take some time to recharge when you're bouncing around holiday parties, wrapping lots of gifts and perhaps hosting family members. Take a cue from nature this winter: animals hibernate, plants go dormant, etc. So it's quite alright – suggested, even! – for you to find time to relax. And when you do, sprinkle some holiday magic into that coziness and comfort by wearing festive Christmas pajamas or Hanukkah PJs.

In December, it's totally acceptable for your dress code to consist exclusively of loungewear and holiday-themed pajamas. Bedtime isn't the only place these festive PJs are allowed: Wear your Hanukkah-themed jammies while eating tasty sufganiyot. Put on some Christmas sleepwear while decorating the tree or baking cookies for Santa. You'll find that somehow these activities are even better when your comfy attire matches the season. You can even shop for multiple pairs of inspired PJs so you can put them on rotation this winter (a set for baking and a set for snoring). 

Whenever and however you choose to wear them, we've found nightwear options we're sure you'll love. And, in true ET fashion, we've even rounded up trendy sleepwear celebs such as Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz have been spotted wearing on socials. Below, check out the most adorable and cozy selections of Hanukkah and Christmas pajamas from around the web.

Women's Holiday Pajamas

Anthropologie Printfresh Poinsettia Sleep Set
Printfresh Poinsettia Sleep Set
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Printfresh Poinsettia Sleep Set

Florals? For winter? Truly groundbreaking. Wear these holiday pajamas featuring poinsettias all winter long.

$158
Lunya Washable Silk Button Up Short Set
Lunya Washable Silk Button Up Short Set
Lunya
Lunya Washable Silk Button Up Short Set

Soft and silky, this pajama set is sophisticated and offered in a vibrant red for the holidays. The shorts and cropped top are a great option for hot sleepers. 

$228
NEIWAI Ribbed Drawstring Waist Dress
NEIWAI Ribbed Drawstring Waist Dress
NEIWAI
NEIWAI Ribbed Drawstring Waist Dress

Loose and breezy, you'll feel extra comfortable when wearing this pajama dress made with breathable cotton fabric. 

$89
For Love & Lemons Floral Trim PJ Set
For Love & Lemons Floral Trim PJ Set
For Love & Lemons
For Love & Lemons Floral Trim PJ Set

If you like keeping up with current trends, slip on these adorable pink pajamas lined with elegant ribbony tulle. The set – worn by Selena Gomez – is cozy and ultra-luxe. 

$159
Eberjey Shortie PJ Set
Eberjey Shortie PJ Set
Anthropologie
Eberjey Shortie PJ Set

Decorated with tiny pine trees, this dark teal set is ideal for Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa and beyond. 

$120
Matching Family Moments Dancing Menorahs Pajamas
Matching Family Moments Dancing Menorahs Pajamas
Nordstrom
Matching Family Moments Dancing Menorahs Pajamas

Designed with menorahs, dreidels and wrapped presents, these jammies are a cozy option for Hanukkah. Be sure to double check ship dates, as some size options might not arrive by the holiday. 

$49$29
NEIWAI Lyocell Pajama Set
NEIWAI Lyocell Straight Leg Pants
NEIWAI
NEIWAI Lyocell Pajama Set

For those who prefer sweet and simple sleepwear sets, consider this silk pajama set from NEIWAI. 

$89
STRAIGHT LEG PANTS
$49
LYOCELL CAMISOLE
Anthropologie Printfresh Long-Sleeve Trees Robe
Printfresh Long-Sleeve Trees Robe
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Printfresh Long-Sleeve Trees Robe

Not a pajamas person? Throw on this robe dripping in Christmas trees for a pop of holiday spirit. 

$158
PINK Thermal Pajama Onesie
PINK Thermal Pajama Onesie
PINK
PINK Thermal Pajama Onesie

Why go with a pajama set when you can wear a super fun onesie? The buffalo plaid works for the holidays, but the popular pattern can also be worn after December ends. 

$55$40
Chelsea Peers Pajama Set With Eyemask and Scrunchie
Chelsea Peers Pajama Set With Eyemask and Scrunchie
ASOS
Chelsea Peers Pajama Set With Eyemask and Scrunchie

You don't just get this adorable festive pajama set with bows and holiday foliage, you also get a matching eye mask and scrunchie. 

$78
Moonlight Eco Long Sleeve Nightgown
Moonlight Eco Long Sleeve Nightgown
Nordstrom
Moonlight Eco Long Sleeve Nightgown

This festive Christmas nightgown is giving major nap dress vibes.  The comfy, breezy dress even has pockets!

$89$62
Matching Women's Hanukkah Family Pajama Set
Matching Women's Hanukkah Family Pajama Set
Macy's
Matching Women's Hanukkah Family Pajama Set

Dreidels and menorahs stand out on this blue-striped pajama set. You can even get a matching pair for everyone in your family.

$37$20

Men's Holiday Pajamas

Lunya Men's Washable Silk Button Up Set
Lunya Men's Washable Silk Button Up Set
Lunya
Lunya Men's Washable Silk Button Up Set

Get Lunya's men's silky pajamas in a limited-edition green for the holidays. Silk, while so soft, is also a great sleepwear option as it is naturally thermoregulating. 

$298
J. Crew Men's Flannel Pajama Set
J. Crew Men's Flannel Pajama Set
J. Crew
J. Crew Men's Flannel Pajama Set

Red and green plaid practically screams Christmas. Grab this long-sleeved pajama set from J. Crew that's made from soft, natural cotton.

$98$45
Hope & Wonder Happy Hanukkah Men's 2-Piece Set
Hope & Wonder Happy Hanukkah Men's 2-Piece Set
JCPenney
Hope & Wonder Happy Hanukkah Men's 2-Piece Set

If you choose this bright blue Happy Hanukkah set, you can select matching pajamas for the whole family. It even has a matching bandana available in the star pattern for your furry friends.

$38$26
WITH CODE MAGIC30
BedHead Pajamas Stretch Organic Cotton Pajamas
BedHead Pajamas Stretch Organic Cotton Pajamas
Nordstrom
BedHead Pajamas Stretch Organic Cotton Pajamas

Made from 93% cotton, these pajamas are breathable and stretchy for a peaceful night's sleep. You can get the winter village print seen here, or a warm wishes pattern with surfboards and snowmen. 

$120
Loungeable Christmas Pajama Set in Navy Dog Print
Loungeable Christmas Pajama Set in Navy Dog Print
ASOS
Loungeable Christmas Pajama Set in Navy Dog Print

Featuring a "Yule Dog" this festive set is totally adorable. 

$48$32
Petite Plume Evergreen Forest Cotton Pajamas
Petite Plume Evergreen Forest Cotton Pajamas
Nordstrom
Petite Plume Evergreen Forest Cotton Pajamas

Festive pines speckle this white, 100% cotton sleepwear set. It's a charming winter print that works for any and every holiday you celebrate. 

$94
Happy Nation Adult Sleep Set in Palm Tree Santa
Happy Nation Adult Sleep Set in Palm Tree Santa
Happy Nation
Happy Nation Adult Sleep Set in Palm Tree Santa

Rainbows plus Santa in an inflatable raft and palm trees create a unique and festive pajama set that comes with a top and leggings. You can scoop up this fun print for the whole family to wear together on Christmas Eve. 

$60
Family Pajama Set: Holiday Dogs and Cats Mix It
Family Pajama Set: Holiday Dogs and Cats Mix It
Macy's
Family Pajama Set: Holiday Dogs and Cats Mix It

Corgis with scarves and Boston terriers wearing Santa hats create an adorable and festive holiday print on this pajama set. The matching top is a solid grey that will go with loungewear sets even after the holidays.

$40$20

