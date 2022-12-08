Holiday Pajamas Are Trending: Shop the Cutest, Coziest PJs to Wear for Christmas and Hanukkah
While there's definitely hustling and bustling associated with the holiday season, you can't forget about relaxation.
Self-care is always important, but it's especially pivotal to take some time to recharge when you're bouncing around holiday parties, wrapping lots of gifts and perhaps hosting family members. Take a cue from nature this winter: animals hibernate, plants go dormant, etc. So it's quite alright – suggested, even! – for you to find time to relax. And when you do, sprinkle some holiday magic into that coziness and comfort by wearing festive Christmas pajamas or Hanukkah PJs.
In December, it's totally acceptable for your dress code to consist exclusively of loungewear and holiday-themed pajamas. Bedtime isn't the only place these festive PJs are allowed: Wear your Hanukkah-themed jammies while eating tasty sufganiyot. Put on some Christmas sleepwear while decorating the tree or baking cookies for Santa. You'll find that somehow these activities are even better when your comfy attire matches the season. You can even shop for multiple pairs of inspired PJs so you can put them on rotation this winter (a set for baking and a set for snoring).
Whenever and however you choose to wear them, we've found nightwear options we're sure you'll love. And, in true ET fashion, we've even rounded up trendy sleepwear celebs such as Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz have been spotted wearing on socials. Below, check out the most adorable and cozy selections of Hanukkah and Christmas pajamas from around the web.
Women's Holiday Pajamas
Florals? For winter? Truly groundbreaking. Wear these holiday pajamas featuring poinsettias all winter long.
Soft and silky, this pajama set is sophisticated and offered in a vibrant red for the holidays. The shorts and cropped top are a great option for hot sleepers.
Loose and breezy, you'll feel extra comfortable when wearing this pajama dress made with breathable cotton fabric.
If you like keeping up with current trends, slip on these adorable pink pajamas lined with elegant ribbony tulle. The set – worn by Selena Gomez – is cozy and ultra-luxe.
Decorated with tiny pine trees, this dark teal set is ideal for Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa and beyond.
Designed with menorahs, dreidels and wrapped presents, these jammies are a cozy option for Hanukkah. Be sure to double check ship dates, as some size options might not arrive by the holiday.
For those who prefer sweet and simple sleepwear sets, consider this silk pajama set from NEIWAI.
Not a pajamas person? Throw on this robe dripping in Christmas trees for a pop of holiday spirit.
Why go with a pajama set when you can wear a super fun onesie? The buffalo plaid works for the holidays, but the popular pattern can also be worn after December ends.
You don't just get this adorable festive pajama set with bows and holiday foliage, you also get a matching eye mask and scrunchie.
This festive Christmas nightgown is giving major nap dress vibes. The comfy, breezy dress even has pockets!
Dreidels and menorahs stand out on this blue-striped pajama set. You can even get a matching pair for everyone in your family.
Men's Holiday Pajamas
Get Lunya's men's silky pajamas in a limited-edition green for the holidays. Silk, while so soft, is also a great sleepwear option as it is naturally thermoregulating.
Red and green plaid practically screams Christmas. Grab this long-sleeved pajama set from J. Crew that's made from soft, natural cotton.
If you choose this bright blue Happy Hanukkah set, you can select matching pajamas for the whole family. It even has a matching bandana available in the star pattern for your furry friends.
Made from 93% cotton, these pajamas are breathable and stretchy for a peaceful night's sleep. You can get the winter village print seen here, or a warm wishes pattern with surfboards and snowmen.
Featuring a "Yule Dog" this festive set is totally adorable.
Festive pines speckle this white, 100% cotton sleepwear set. It's a charming winter print that works for any and every holiday you celebrate.
Rainbows plus Santa in an inflatable raft and palm trees create a unique and festive pajama set that comes with a top and leggings. You can scoop up this fun print for the whole family to wear together on Christmas Eve.
Corgis with scarves and Boston terriers wearing Santa hats create an adorable and festive holiday print on this pajama set. The matching top is a solid grey that will go with loungewear sets even after the holidays.
