The Best Garmin Smartwatches for Achieving Your New Year’s Health and Fitness Goals

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Christmas weekend is upon us! 

You've bought your gifts (or have some last-minute presents to shop), packed the stocking stuffers in tight, and now you're ready for the festivities to begin. As Saint Nick's visit draws near and with New Year's Eve following close behind, it becomes apparent that this year is drawing to a close and a new year is coming – fast. 

And just like that, 'tis the season for New Year's resolutions. We're saying goodbye to this past year and, with that, incorporating healthier habits. In 2023, if you're wanting to take some strides to improve your overall health and well-being, Best Buy and Garmin are here to help. Think of it less as a new year, new you, but the same you who makes healthier choices for a happier, more fulfilling life.

Garmin knows that your version of health isn't the same as everyone else's. No matter what type of workouts you enjoy doing the most or what exercise and fitness goals you have planned for the new year, Garmin has fitness trackers that can upgrade your workouts and help you on your journey to improve your health. And not only do their wearable devices have innovative fitness tracking and heart-health monitoring, but they're also super stylish and wearable from the gym to the office and beyond.

To motivate you to put your best foot forward in 2023, we've found the best Garmin smartwatches – many of which are on sale now at Best Buy – that will help you achieve your fitness and wellness goals. 

fēnix 6X Sapphire GPS Smartwatch 51mm
fēnix 6 Sapphire GPS Smartwatch
Best Buy
fēnix 6X Sapphire GPS Smartwatch 51mm

If you enjoy outdoor workouts, this is the watch for you. The unique watch face has a sunlight-readable display so you won't have to worry about glare. 

$750$500
vívoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch 45mm
vívoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch 45mm
Best Buy
vívoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch 45mm

You can wear this smartwatch for eight days without needing a charge. That way, you can track your workouts during the day and your sleep patterns during the night without having to take it off. 

$350$180
Swim 2 Smartwatch
Swim 2 Smartwatch
Best Buy
Swim 2 Smartwatch

Keep track of your water-based workouts like never before with the Garmin Swim 2 Smartwatch. The waterproof watch will track the distance you cover as well as your cardiac health while you do laps in the pool.

$250
fēnix 6S Pro Solar GPS Smartwatch
fēnix 6S Pro Solar GPS Smartwatch
Best Buy
fēnix 6S Pro Solar GPS Smartwatch

Not only does this watch stay charged for weeks using the power of the sun, it also tracks your performance levels for surfing and indoor climbing, as well as your typical fitness activities. 

$800$400
fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar GPS Smartwatch
fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar GPS Smartwatch
Best Buy
fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar GPS Smartwatch

With a large screen and long battery life, this accessory has 24/7 health and wellness monitoring. Easily track your heart rate, respiration, stress and sleep patterns when wearing this impressive smartwatch.

$1,000$900
Instinct 2S Solar 40 mm Smartwatch
Instinct 2S Solar 40 mm Smartwatch
Best Buy
Instinct 2S Solar 40 mm Smartwatch

Whether you like running, strength training or swimming, this smartwatch can help monitor all your fitness activities. Grab it in this bold green or another vibrant color choice. 

$450$400
vivofit jr. 3 Kids Fitness Activity Tracker
vivofit jr. 3 Kids Fitness Activity Tracker
Best Buy
vivofit jr. 3 Kids Fitness Activity Tracker

Your kiddos can get in on the action too by wearing this swim-friendly and colorful watch. Connect it to an app that uses educational games to promote wellness. 

$90$70
vívomove Sport Smartwatch
vívomove Sport Smartwatch
Best Buy
vívomove Sport Smartwatch

Do you like the idea of smartwatch, but don't love the look of them? Garmin makes a hybrid watch that looks like your traditional style of watch, but it actually monitors your health and fitness. 

$180$150
Forerunner 745 GPS Smartwatch
Forerunner 745 GPS Smartwatch
Best Buy
Forerunner 745 GPS Smartwatch

Designed specifically for runners, the Garmin Forerunner will give you detailed stats so you can improve your workouts.

$500
vívomove Style Hybrid Smartwatch
vívomove Style Hybrid Smartwatch
Best Buy
vívomove Style Hybrid Smartwatch

Domed with extra-strong glass, this hybrid smartwatch is durable enough to take on the toughest challenges. It looks like your classic watch face until you touch the screen and reveal that it also comes with smartwatch technology. 

$300

