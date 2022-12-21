The Best Garmin Smartwatches for Achieving Your New Year’s Health and Fitness Goals
Christmas weekend is upon us!
You've bought your gifts (or have some last-minute presents to shop), packed the stocking stuffers in tight, and now you're ready for the festivities to begin. As Saint Nick's visit draws near and with New Year's Eve following close behind, it becomes apparent that this year is drawing to a close and a new year is coming – fast.
And just like that, 'tis the season for New Year's resolutions. We're saying goodbye to this past year and, with that, incorporating healthier habits. In 2023, if you're wanting to take some strides to improve your overall health and well-being, Best Buy and Garmin are here to help. Think of it less as a new year, new you, but the same you who makes healthier choices for a happier, more fulfilling life.
Garmin knows that your version of health isn't the same as everyone else's. No matter what type of workouts you enjoy doing the most or what exercise and fitness goals you have planned for the new year, Garmin has fitness trackers that can upgrade your workouts and help you on your journey to improve your health. And not only do their wearable devices have innovative fitness tracking and heart-health monitoring, but they're also super stylish and wearable from the gym to the office and beyond.
To motivate you to put your best foot forward in 2023, we've found the best Garmin smartwatches – many of which are on sale now at Best Buy – that will help you achieve your fitness and wellness goals.
If you enjoy outdoor workouts, this is the watch for you. The unique watch face has a sunlight-readable display so you won't have to worry about glare.
You can wear this smartwatch for eight days without needing a charge. That way, you can track your workouts during the day and your sleep patterns during the night without having to take it off.
Keep track of your water-based workouts like never before with the Garmin Swim 2 Smartwatch. The waterproof watch will track the distance you cover as well as your cardiac health while you do laps in the pool.
Not only does this watch stay charged for weeks using the power of the sun, it also tracks your performance levels for surfing and indoor climbing, as well as your typical fitness activities.
With a large screen and long battery life, this accessory has 24/7 health and wellness monitoring. Easily track your heart rate, respiration, stress and sleep patterns when wearing this impressive smartwatch.
Whether you like running, strength training or swimming, this smartwatch can help monitor all your fitness activities. Grab it in this bold green or another vibrant color choice.
Your kiddos can get in on the action too by wearing this swim-friendly and colorful watch. Connect it to an app that uses educational games to promote wellness.
Do you like the idea of smartwatch, but don't love the look of them? Garmin makes a hybrid watch that looks like your traditional style of watch, but it actually monitors your health and fitness.
Designed specifically for runners, the Garmin Forerunner will give you detailed stats so you can improve your workouts.
Domed with extra-strong glass, this hybrid smartwatch is durable enough to take on the toughest challenges. It looks like your classic watch face until you touch the screen and reveal that it also comes with smartwatch technology.
