Christmas weekend is upon us!

You've bought your gifts (or have some last-minute presents to shop), packed the stocking stuffers in tight, and now you're ready for the festivities to begin. As Saint Nick's visit draws near and with New Year's Eve following close behind, it becomes apparent that this year is drawing to a close and a new year is coming – fast.

And just like that, 'tis the season for New Year's resolutions. We're saying goodbye to this past year and, with that, incorporating healthier habits. In 2023, if you're wanting to take some strides to improve your overall health and well-being, Best Buy and Garmin are here to help. Think of it less as a new year, new you, but the same you who makes healthier choices for a happier, more fulfilling life.

Garmin knows that your version of health isn't the same as everyone else's. No matter what type of workouts you enjoy doing the most or what exercise and fitness goals you have planned for the new year, Garmin has fitness trackers that can upgrade your workouts and help you on your journey to improve your health. And not only do their wearable devices have innovative fitness tracking and heart-health monitoring, but they're also super stylish and wearable from the gym to the office and beyond.

Shop Garmin at Best Buy

To motivate you to put your best foot forward in 2023, we've found the best Garmin smartwatches – many of which are on sale now at Best Buy – that will help you achieve your fitness and wellness goals.

vívoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch 45mm Best Buy vívoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch 45mm You can wear this smartwatch for eight days without needing a charge. That way, you can track your workouts during the day and your sleep patterns during the night without having to take it off. $350 $180 Shop Now

Swim 2 Smartwatch Best Buy Swim 2 Smartwatch Keep track of your water-based workouts like never before with the Garmin Swim 2 Smartwatch. The waterproof watch will track the distance you cover as well as your cardiac health while you do laps in the pool. $250 Shop Now

vívomove Sport Smartwatch Best Buy vívomove Sport Smartwatch Do you like the idea of smartwatch, but don't love the look of them? Garmin makes a hybrid watch that looks like your traditional style of watch, but it actually monitors your health and fitness. $180 $150 Shop Now

vívomove Style Hybrid Smartwatch Best Buy vívomove Style Hybrid Smartwatch Domed with extra-strong glass, this hybrid smartwatch is durable enough to take on the toughest challenges. It looks like your classic watch face until you touch the screen and reveal that it also comes with smartwatch technology. $300 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Affordable Little Luxuries We Found on TikTok for $50 or Less

Shop Cozy Deals on Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Pajamas

Best Mattress Deals to Shop Now & Save On Better Sleep in The New Year

Wayfair End-of-Year Sale 2022: The Best Furniture Deals to Shop Now

The Best Cozy Sweaters to Keep You Warm and Fabulous All Winter Long