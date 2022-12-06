We all have that friend or family member who loves to get their sweat on. When it comes to finding the perfect gift for someone spends their time running, cycling, or doing the latest virtual workout classes at home, there's always new gear to enhance their favorite routine. No matter what kind of workout devotee they are, the best fitness gifts are a great way to give your friends and family the motivation to freshen up their home gyms or studio sessions.

Fitness lovers will be delighted to unwrap any gift that will help them achieve their workout goals, reach their peak performance, or improve their overall health. From gear to apparel, we've rounded up 2022's best fitness gifts on the market right now that are useful and stylish. For those that pump iron, grab them a Theragun to knead out any knots post-workout. And if your loved one prefers using an at-home gym, we've found the gear that can take their workouts to the next level.

To help you out with your shopping this year, we've curated our top fitness gift picks for this holiday season. Ahead, shop our wide selection of workout gear, clothing, and accessories.

TOGOGYM Under Desk Treadmill Amazon TOGOGYM Under Desk Treadmill An under-desk treadmill can help get your steps in while not missing anything at work. It's also easy to move and place in your living room or bedroom to catch up on your favorite shows while getting your heart rate up and maintaining your fitness goals. $249 $225 Shop Now

Gymshark Small Everyday Holdall Gymshark Gymshark Small Everyday Holdall Go from work to the gym in style with this vibrant bag that comes in 6 color options from Gymshark. It has a wet pocket to put sweaty gym clothes in that keeps them separate from your other essentials. $42 Shop Now

Bala Power Ring Amazon Bala Power Ring You might have seen this nifty toning device on Shark Tank. A mix of a dumbbell and a kettlebell, the 10lbs Bala Power Ring can upgrade your normal bodyweight workouts. $89 Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm Walmart Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm The new Apple Watch Series 8 has the most advanced health features yet. With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected. $379 Shop Now

Theragun Mini 2.0 Amazon Theragun Mini 2.0 Named one of Oprah's Favorite Things this year, the Theragun Mini 2.0 massages muscles with deep penetration technology. The percussion therapy gets deep into your tissue to relax muscles. $199 Shop Now

Patagonia Nano-Air Insulated Jacket Backcountry Patagonia Nano-Air Insulated Jacket This slim fit and hoodless jacket from Patagonia, is a great base layer for time on the slopes or when mountain climbing. The zippered pockets won't get in the way of a harness. $249 $199 Shop Now

alo Warrior Yoga Mat alo alo Warrior Yoga Mat An upgraded yoga mat is a luxury people don't know they need until they try it. This plush yoga mat from alo is perfectly cushioned to support your joints and has plenty of space to spread out. $128 Shop Now

Clever Fox Wellness Planner Amazon Clever Fox Wellness Planner If your friends are just starting out on their fitness journey, this wellness planner will be a big help. The journal helps you set goals, track your habits, log your diet, and easily look at your results in one place. $25 Shop Now

VAHDAM Turmeric Herbal Tea Tales Amazon VAHDAM Turmeric Herbal Tea Tales Turmeric is basically a miracle ingredient that is said to reduce inflammation, help decrease joint pain, boost immunity, and do so much more. Help your friend recover from a workout faster with this specially curated box of turmeric teas from VANHAM, a tea company loved by the celebrities including Oprah, Mariah Carey, Martha Stewart, Chris Pratt, and Sarah Jessica Parker. $30 $24 Shop Now

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells Amazon Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells The Bowflex SelectTech 552 includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. A 1-year JRNY Membership comes included with this adjustable dumbbell, too. $549 $379 Shop Now

lululemon Studio Mirror Mirror lululemon Studio Mirror Save on the interactive home gym with thousands of fitness classes that you can take from the comfort of your home. $1,495 $795 WITH CODE HOLIDAY22 Shop Now

SoulCycle At-Home Bike SoulCycle SoulCycle At-Home Bike Join live classes offered daily or search through SoulCycle’s library of on-demand cycling and sculpt classes based on time, intensity, music genre and instructor. The “free ride” feature even allows you do your own thing while listening to music, streaming your favorite shows, or exploring a new city. $2,500 $1,500 Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

