The 18 Best Fitness Gifts for The Most Active People You Know This Holiday Season
We all have that friend or family member who loves to get their sweat on. When it comes to finding the perfect gift for someone spends their time running, cycling, or doing the latest virtual workout classes at home, there's always new gear to enhance their favorite routine. No matter what kind of workout devotee they are, the best fitness gifts are a great way to give your friends and family the motivation to freshen up their home gyms or studio sessions.
Fitness lovers will be delighted to unwrap any gift that will help them achieve their workout goals, reach their peak performance, or improve their overall health. From gear to apparel, we've rounded up 2022's best fitness gifts on the market right now that are useful and stylish. For those that pump iron, grab them a Theragun to knead out any knots post-workout. And if your loved one prefers using an at-home gym, we've found the gear that can take their workouts to the next level.
To help you out with your shopping this year, we've curated our top fitness gift picks for this holiday season. Ahead, shop our wide selection of workout gear, clothing, and accessories.
An under-desk treadmill can help get your steps in while not missing anything at work. It's also easy to move and place in your living room or bedroom to catch up on your favorite shows while getting your heart rate up and maintaining your fitness goals.
The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high-rise leggings a fan-favorite. With 40 different colors to choose from, they are also perfect for anyone who loves comfy loungewear.
Go from work to the gym in style with this vibrant bag that comes in 6 color options from Gymshark. It has a wet pocket to put sweaty gym clothes in that keeps them separate from your other essentials.
You might have seen this nifty toning device on Shark Tank. A mix of a dumbbell and a kettlebell, the 10lbs Bala Power Ring can upgrade your normal bodyweight workouts.
The new Apple Watch Series 8 has the most advanced health features yet. With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.
Named one of Oprah's Favorite Things this year, the Theragun Mini 2.0 massages muscles with deep penetration technology. The percussion therapy gets deep into your tissue to relax muscles.
Bala Bangles add a comfortable resistance to your workouts. Perfect to wear for walking, yoga, home workouts, and more.
Every athlete knows hydration is key, so help them out by getting their daily water intake with this bottle from Hydro Flask.
This slim fit and hoodless jacket from Patagonia, is a great base layer for time on the slopes or when mountain climbing. The zippered pockets won't get in the way of a harness.
An upgraded yoga mat is a luxury people don't know they need until they try it. This plush yoga mat from alo is perfectly cushioned to support your joints and has plenty of space to spread out.
Seamlessly compatible with Peloton devices, this heart rate arm band connects to bluetooth to let you monitor your heart rate throughout your workout.
If your friends are just starting out on their fitness journey, this wellness planner will be a big help. The journal helps you set goals, track your habits, log your diet, and easily look at your results in one place.
For those that like a home workout, the TRX Suspension Trainer can take their sessions to the next level. The innovate system allows you to do hundreds of different workouts and increase them at your own pace.
Turmeric is basically a miracle ingredient that is said to reduce inflammation, help decrease joint pain, boost immunity, and do so much more. Help your friend recover from a workout faster with this specially curated box of turmeric teas from VANHAM, a tea company loved by the celebrities including Oprah, Mariah Carey, Martha Stewart, Chris Pratt, and Sarah Jessica Parker.
The Bowflex SelectTech 552 includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. A 1-year JRNY Membership comes included with this adjustable dumbbell, too.
There's no better feeling than kicking back and relaxing after an intense workout. Unless you're also wearing this velvety soft matching set from Nike.
Save on the interactive home gym with thousands of fitness classes that you can take from the comfort of your home.
Join live classes offered daily or search through SoulCycle’s library of on-demand cycling and sculpt classes based on time, intensity, music genre and instructor. The “free ride” feature even allows you do your own thing while listening to music, streaming your favorite shows, or exploring a new city.
