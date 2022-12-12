The 26 Best Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Everyone on Your Holiday Shopping List
Christmas is less than two weeks away, which means it's getting close to your last chance to get festive and start loading up your family's stockings for the holidays. It’s easy to get creative with stocking stuffer gift ideas. From slippers, jewelry, keychains, perfumes and fragrances to holiday socks, nail polish, makeup, cozy clothing and yummy chocolates, there's no limit to what makes a great gift. No matter your budget, the variety of must-haves for the holidays just keeps getting bigger and better.
End-of-year sales present a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns from loads of brands that are sure to get you into the spirit with holiday gifts that are actually affordable. And if you act fast, you'll get these items in time for your loved ones to open Christmas morning.
Whether you’re shopping for a white elephant gift or a stocking stuffer, get creative this year and look beyond the candy and traditional treats. We've gathered something for everyone, including beauty finds, home decor, and even Oprah's favorite socks for those chilly winter nights. Below, shop our favorite stocking stuffers at every price point to fit your budget.
Stocking Stuffers Under $25
Chances are someone in your life absolutely loves Dolly Parton. For the die-hard fans, this PopSocket serves as a daily dose of her "the higher the hair, the closer to God" attitude.
The Boy Smells Fragrance Set is a sophisticated gift idea. The five scents are unisex and well-balanced.
The Kate Spade New York Heart Apple Airpods Case is the absolute perfect stocking stuffer for your daughter or one of your girlfriends.
Made of colored glass hand-blown in Rhode Island, these artisan wine stoppers from Uncommon Goods come in 12 different styles to correspond with your giftee's birth month.
This best-selling spicy honey for pizza, salads, cheese boards, and more makes a great addition to anyone's pantry.
One of the best lip glosses out there, the Gloss Bomb has a non-sticky, luminous finish. Choose from five shades.
For the wine-lovers, the Wine2Go foldable wine bottle is a great stocking stuffer and holds a full bottle of wine and is reusable, flexible and foldable.
A speaker version of Grogu chomping a "snack" might be one of the cutest Baby Yoda accessories out there.
Stock your family's stockings with these festive holiday socks.
Help your friends or family keep their energy in check with this stuffer idea. A thoughtfully curated power mix from Smudge, which features a travel-sized sodalite, green quartz, amethyst, tiger's eye, fuschite, and carnelian. Plus, the stones come in a reusable Smudge case.
Stocking Stuffers Under $50
Brighten up the smile you're sure to put on his face when you gift a set of best-selling Crest Whitestrips treatments.
Nourish the lips of your loved ones with Sephora's Holiday Lip Set which includes a full-sized lip balm from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez and a full-sized Charlotte Tilbury lipstick along with five minis from Gwen Stefani, Too Faced, and Urban Decay to name a few.
Everybody loves high-quality socks and Bombas has a 4-pack of Snowflake calf socks in a bundle right now. The snowflake design is subtle enough that these socks can be worn year-round.
You look good — might as well smell good, too. Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood. It makes a great gift or treat for yourself if you're looking for the perfect scent.
Oprah described these breathable, plush lounge socks as the “softest EVER".
With notes of cedar wood, Mandarin orange, lavender, and rosemary, Aesop's iconic Resurrection Aromatique could double as perfume for your hands.
This insulated mug from Yeti will be the essential gift for anyone who wants to keep a warm beverage with them wherever they go during winter.
Bala Bangles add a comfortable resistance to your workouts. Perfect to wear for walking, yoga, home workouts, and more.
Gift some skincare glow with the Drunk Elephant jelly cleanser, available at Amazon.
The JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high quality sound from your phone or tablet via Bluetooth. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any music lover.
Keep your favorite drinks cold with this four-pack of insulated stainless steel wine glasses with four included metal straws.
Have a person in your life that loves to be sun-kissed? Score them a tan safely with this best-selling kit from Isle of Paradise that works on all skin types. It includes everything you need, from tanning drops to self-tanning water to an application mitt. Sephora has you covered.
Stocking Stuffers Under $100
Fill up many a Christmas stocking with this Uncommon Goods set of 10 teas from around the world.
Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge.
A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. Or, locate far-away belongings with Apple's encrypted Find My network. Spread the love with this 4-pack.
This top-rated wireless facial humidifier is the cutest wellness tool that works to provide added moisture and hydration for the skin and hair. Gift it to the wellness-obsessed friend in your life.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
