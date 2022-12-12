Christmas is less than two weeks away, which means it's getting close to your last chance to get festive and start loading up your family's stockings for the holidays. It’s easy to get creative with stocking stuffer gift ideas. From slippers, jewelry, keychains, perfumes and fragrances to holiday socks, nail polish, makeup, cozy clothing and yummy chocolates, there's no limit to what makes a great gift. No matter your budget, the variety of must-haves for the holidays just keeps getting bigger and better.

End-of-year sales present a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns from loads of brands that are sure to get you into the spirit with holiday gifts that are actually affordable. And if you act fast, you'll get these items in time for your loved ones to open Christmas morning.

Whether you’re shopping for a white elephant gift or a stocking stuffer, get creative this year and look beyond the candy and traditional treats. We've gathered something for everyone, including beauty finds, home decor, and even Oprah's favorite socks for those chilly winter nights. Below, shop our favorite stocking stuffers at every price point to fit your budget.

Stocking Stuffers Under $25

Dolly Parton PopSocket Amazon Dolly Parton PopSocket Chances are someone in your life absolutely loves Dolly Parton. For the die-hard fans, this PopSocket serves as a daily dose of her "the higher the hair, the closer to God" attitude. $15 Shop Now

Birthstone Wine Bottle Stopper Uncommon Goods Birthstone Wine Bottle Stopper Made of colored glass hand-blown in Rhode Island, these artisan wine stoppers from Uncommon Goods come in 12 different styles to correspond with your giftee's birth month. $25 Shop Now

Smudge Wellness Crystal Power Mix Smudge Wellness Smudge Wellness Crystal Power Mix Help your friends or family keep their energy in check with this stuffer idea. A thoughtfully curated power mix from Smudge, which features a travel-sized sodalite, green quartz, amethyst, tiger's eye, fuschite, and carnelian. Plus, the stones come in a reusable Smudge case. $25 Shop Now

Stocking Stuffers Under $50

Sephora Holiday Lip Set Sephora Sephora Holiday Lip Set Nourish the lips of your loved ones with Sephora's Holiday Lip Set which includes a full-sized lip balm from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez and a full-sized Charlotte Tilbury lipstick along with five minis from Gwen Stefani, Too Faced, and Urban Decay to name a few. $45 Shop Now

Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume Amazon Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume You look good — might as well smell good, too. Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood. It makes a great gift or treat for yourself if you're looking for the perfect scent. $63 $50 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Isle of Paradise Own Your Glow Kit Sephora Isle of Paradise Own Your Glow Kit Have a person in your life that loves to be sun-kissed? Score them a tan safely with this best-selling kit from Isle of Paradise that works on all skin types. It includes everything you need, from tanning drops to self-tanning water to an application mitt. Sephora has you covered. $35 Shop Now

Stocking Stuffers Under $100

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. $159 $100 Shop Now

Apple AirTag 4 Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4 Pack A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. Or, locate far-away belongings with Apple's encrypted Find My network. Spread the love with this 4-pack. $95 Shop Now

Hey Dewy Wireless Facial Humidifier Hey Dewy Hey Dewy Wireless Facial Humidifier This top-rated wireless facial humidifier is the cutest wellness tool that works to provide added moisture and hydration for the skin and hair. Gift it to the wellness-obsessed friend in your life. $60 Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

