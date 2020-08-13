Shopping

The Best Home Items From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By ETonline Staff
Trust us: There's no better time to spruce up your home than the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

In addition to deals on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear and on-trend sneakers, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home items including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Whether you're looking to upgrade your comforter or replace your kitchen knife set, do it now while you can save big. A lot of items at the Nordstrom sale -- Diptyque candles, Barefoot Dreams throw blankets, The White Company picture frames -- make great gifts, too.

ICYMI: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from Aug. 19 to 31, and Nordstrom cardmembers can shop the deals starting on Aug. 13. Normally held in July, the sale will begin a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The higher your Nordy Club status, the earlier you can shop; if you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Here are the key dates:

  • July 24: Right now, everyone can preview all sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog.
  • Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access.
  • Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.
  • Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

Shop the hundreds home deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and browse through ET Style's top picks below.

Ultrasonic Cool Mist Macaron Aromatherapy Diffuser
Serene House
Ultrasonic Cool Mist Macaron Aromatherapy Diffuser
Nordstrom
Ultrasonic Cool Mist Macaron Aromatherapy Diffuser
Serene House

Freshen up any room with an aromatherapy diffuser that doubles as decor. Grab a three-pack of essential oils while they're on sale, too.

REGULARLY $49.99

In the Wild Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams
In the Wild Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
In the Wild Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams

Celebs love Barefoot Dreams. We love Barefoot Dreams. Everybody loves Barefoot Dreams.

REGULARLY $180

Mixed Pack of 4 Red Wine Glasses
Riedel
Mixed Pack of 4 Red Wine Glasses
Nordstrom
Mixed Pack of 4 Red Wine Glasses
Riedel

Elevate your wine nights with this chic set of glasses. Need some help choosing your next bottle? Check out our favorite wine subscriptions and clubs.

REGULARLY $59

Pure Silk Caramel Queen Pillowcase Duo
Slip
Pure Silk Caramel Queen Pillowcase Duo
Slip
Pure Silk Caramel Queen Pillowcase Duo
Slip

Get a bedding and beauty upgrade with this silk pillowcase set.

A $178 VALUE

32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle with Straw Lid
Hydro Flask
32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle with Straw Lid
Nordstrom
32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle with Straw Lid
Hydro Flask

Stay hydrated in style with this thistle-colored Hydro Flask water bottle.

REGULARLY $49.95

Clip Dot Duvet Cover & Sham Set
BP
Clip Dot Duvet Cover & Sham Set
Nordstrom
Clip Dot Duvet Cover & Sham Set
BP

Don't be intimidated by all-white bedding! (But if you are, this set also comes in pink-peach.)

REGULARLY $109 AND UP

