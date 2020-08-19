Today is the day - the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has finally started, and we are quickly filling up our carts! Shop amazing discounts on outerwear, shoes, home items, beauty, and more at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. Our first purchase from the sale is the Nordstrom Daily Deal, the Nova Perforated Racerback Tank from Zella.

This Zella racerback workout tank is both stylish and functional for all your workouts, and under $20 today only. Available in black, light blue, lime green, dark green, white and pink, you will probably want to buy more than one. Wear this to yoga, on a run, or running errands for the perfect athleisure look. Normally sold for $39, this activewear tank is on sale for only $19.50, today only.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deal below, and check back each day for new amazing sales.

