Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Under $20 For Hanky Panky Underwear

Finally, the 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is underway for all shoppers!

Ahead of this Nordstrom sale, we've been scouring the Nordstrom virtual catalog preview and just a few of the brands we've seen on sale include Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi,Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Fendi, Alo, and so many more.

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, beauty, jackets, loungewear, skincare, underwear, diamonds and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Ahead, shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Hanky Panky thongs under $20, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more sales!

Leopard Print Regular Rise Thong Hanky Panky Nordstrom Leopard Print Regular Rise Thong Hanky Panky An comfortable printed regular rise stretchy lace thong. REGULARLY: $25.00 $16 at Nordstrom

Low Rise Thong Hanky Panky Nordstrom Low Rise Thong Hanky Panky A soft and ultra stretchy lace thong with a V-shaped waistband. REGULARLY $22.00 $16.90 at Nordstrom

Retro High Waist Thong Hanky Panky Nordstrom Retro High Waist Thong Hanky Panky An extra-wide stretch waistband provides the perfect coverage for this lace undies look. REGULARLY $23.00 $16.90 at Nordstrom

Floral Print Low Rise Thong Hanky Panky Nordstrom Floral Print Low Rise Thong Hanky Panky This low-rise floral print thong will add a little color to your undies collection. REGULARLY $25.00 $16.90 at Nordstrom

Signature Lace Vikini Hanky Panky Nordstrom Signature Lace Vikini Hanky Panky A comfortable lace high rise design with a flattering fit. REGULARLY $30.00 $19.90 at Nordstrom

Low Rise Cross Dye Thong Hanky Panky Nordstrom Low Rise Cross Dye Thong Hanky Panky This cute cross-dyed color design makes the floral patterns pop. REGULARLY $23.00 $16.90 at Nordstrom

