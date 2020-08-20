Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Under $20 For Hanky Panky Underwear

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Finally, the 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is underway for all shoppers!

Ahead of this Nordstrom sale, we've been scouring the Nordstrom virtual catalog preview and just a few of the brands we've seen on sale include Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi,Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Fendi, Alo, and so many more.

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparelactivewear, leggings, beautyjackets, loungewear, skincare, underweardiamonds and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up. 

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Ahead, shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Hanky Panky thongs under $20, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more sales!

Leopard Print Regular Rise Thong
Hanky Panky
Print Regular Rise Thong
Nordstrom
Leopard Print Regular Rise Thong
Hanky Panky

An comfortable printed regular rise stretchy lace thong.

REGULARLY: $25.00

Low Rise Thong
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky Low Rise Thong
Nordstrom
Low Rise Thong
Hanky Panky

A soft and ultra stretchy lace thong with a V-shaped waistband. 

REGULARLY $22.00

Retro High Waist Thong
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky Retro High Waist Thong
Nordstrom
Retro High Waist Thong
Hanky Panky

An extra-wide stretch waistband provides the perfect coverage for this lace undies look.

REGULARLY $23.00

Floral Print Low Rise Thong
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky Floral Low Rise Thong
Nordstrom
Floral Print Low Rise Thong
Hanky Panky

This low-rise floral print thong will add a little color to your undies collection. 

REGULARLY $25.00

Signature Lace Vikini
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky Signature Lace Vikini
Nordstrom
Signature Lace Vikini
Hanky Panky

A comfortable lace high rise design with a flattering fit. 

REGULARLY $30.00

Low Rise Cross Dye Thong
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky Low Rise Cross Dye Thong
Nordstrom
Low Rise Cross Dye Thong
Hanky Panky

This cute cross-dyed color design makes the floral patterns pop. 

REGULARLY $23.00

