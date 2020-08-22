Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Save on Designer Clothes and Shoes From St. John, Marchesa, Chloe and More
Tucked inside the massive Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the Designer Anniversary Sale, where you can save hundreds of dollars on high-end men's and women's apparel, shoes, accessories and handbags.
Among the brands marked down are Givenchy, Akris Punto, Gucci, Celine, Burberry, Stella McCartney and Tom Ford. In addition to dresses, jackets and jeans, there's an excellent selection of designer sunglasses on sale.
Normally held in July, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Nordstrom Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.
Aside from major deals on designer goods, the Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, luggage, shoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor -- in case you're looking for a new hand towel set, throw blanket, diffuser, bath accessories, candle or wall art. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price.
Browse ET Style's top picks, ahead.
This über stylish Marchesa Notte Charmeuse Dress is all pretty flowers and ruffles. This dress is a steal at 60% off while supplies last.
These Rag & Bone 59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses are bold sunnys fitted with shatter-resistant CR-39 lenses. Available now at 60% off while supplies last.
These men's dress sneakers come in black, brown and gray.
An investment piece that you can save more than $400 on right now.
Easy, breezy and more than $350 off while supplies last.
