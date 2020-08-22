Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Save on Designer Clothes and Shoes From St. John, Marchesa, Chloe and More

By ETonline Staff
Tucked inside the massive Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the Designer Anniversary Sale, where you can save hundreds of dollars on high-end men's and women's apparel, shoes, accessories and handbags.

Among the brands marked down are Givenchy, Akris Punto, Gucci, Celine, Burberry, Stella McCartney and Tom Ford. In addition to dresses, jackets and jeans, there's an excellent selection of designer sunglasses on sale.

Normally held in July, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Nordstrom Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up. 

Aside from major deals on designer goods, the Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, luggage, shoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor -- in case you're looking for a new hand towel set, throw blanket, diffuser, bath accessories, candle or wall art. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price.

Browse ET Style's top picks, ahead. 

Laura Ankle Strap Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Laura Ankle Strap Sandal
Nordstrom
Laura Ankle Strap Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
REGULARLY $134.95

Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress
Marchesa Notte
Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress
Nordstrom
Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress
Marchesa Notte

This über stylish Marchesa Notte Charmeuse Dress is all pretty flowers and ruffles. This dress is a steal at 60% off while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $495

Belted Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Good American
Belted Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Belted Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Good American
REGULARLY $169

Sean Floral Print Silk Minidress
Veronica Beard
Sean Floral Print Silk Minidress
Nordstrom
Sean Floral Print Silk Minidress
Veronica Beard
REGULARLY $595

59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses
Rag & Bone
Rag & Bone 59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses
Nordstrom
59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses
Rag & Bone

These Rag & Bone 59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses are bold sunnys fitted with shatter-resistant CR-39 lenses. Available now at 60% off while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $279

Durbin Derby Sneaker
Santoni
Durbin Derby Sneaker
Nordstrom
Durbin Derby Sneaker
Santoni

These men's dress sneakers come in black, brown and gray. 

REGULARLY $525

Greca Logo Leather Strap Watch, 41mm
Versace
Greca Logo Leather Strap Watch, 41mm
Nordstrom
Greca Logo Leather Strap Watch, 41mm
Versace

An investment piece that you can save more than $400 on right now.

REGULARLY $1,250

Multi Stripe Cotton Shirtdress
Akris Punto
Multi Stripe Cotton Shirtdress
Nordstrom
Multi Stripe Cotton Shirtdress
Akris Punto

Easy, breezy and more than $350 off while supplies last.

REGULARLY $895

