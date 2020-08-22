Tucked inside the massive Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the Designer Anniversary Sale, where you can save hundreds of dollars on high-end men's and women's apparel, shoes, accessories and handbags.

Among the brands marked down are Givenchy, Akris Punto, Gucci, Celine, Burberry, Stella McCartney and Tom Ford. In addition to dresses, jackets and jeans, there's an excellent selection of designer sunglasses on sale.

Normally held in July, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Nordstrom Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

Aside from major deals on designer goods, the Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, luggage, shoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor -- in case you're looking for a new hand towel set, throw blanket, diffuser, bath accessories, candle or wall art. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price.

Browse ET Style's top picks, ahead.

Laura Ankle Strap Sandal Jeffrey Campbell Nordstrom Laura Ankle Strap Sandal Jeffrey Campbell REGULARLY $134.95 $63.98 at Nordstrom

Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress Marchesa Notte Nordstrom Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress Marchesa Notte This über stylish Marchesa Notte Charmeuse Dress is all pretty flowers and ruffles. This dress is a steal at 60% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $495 $198 at Nordstrom

Belted Sleeveless Jumpsuit Good American Nordstrom Belted Sleeveless Jumpsuit Good American REGULARLY $169 $118.30 at Nordstrom

59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses Rag & Bone Nordstrom 59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses Rag & Bone These Rag & Bone 59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses are bold sunnys fitted with shatter-resistant CR-39 lenses. Available now at 60% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $279 $111.60 at Nordstrom

Durbin Derby Sneaker Santoni Nordstrom Durbin Derby Sneaker Santoni These men's dress sneakers come in black, brown and gray. REGULARLY $525 $314.90 at Nordstrom

Greca Logo Leather Strap Watch, 41mm Versace Nordstrom Greca Logo Leather Strap Watch, 41mm Versace An investment piece that you can save more than $400 on right now. REGULARLY $1,250 $836.90 at Nordstrom

Multi Stripe Cotton Shirtdress Akris Punto Nordstrom Multi Stripe Cotton Shirtdress Akris Punto Easy, breezy and more than $350 off while supplies last. REGULARLY $895 $536.90 at Nordstrom

