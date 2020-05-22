Shopping

Sally Beauty Sale: Best Deals on Summer Beauty Products

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Courtesy of Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty is having a big sale for Memorial Day weekend. The beauty supply store is offering online clearance deals on various beauty products across categories, including hair, skincare, nails, tools and more, to help you get summer-ready. 

The retailer carries a range of major beauty brands like Eva NYC, Hot Tools, OPI, Babyliss Pro and many more. Whether you're looking to stock up on your favorite at-home tanning product or pick up some shears for a little summer trim, you're sure to find something for your beauty collection. 

Shipping is free on orders of $40 or more. You can now also shop in-store via curbside pickup at select locations

Ahead, shop can't-miss deals from the Sally Beauty sale. 

Precise 5.25 in Ombre Shear
Edge Ahead Precise 5.25 in Ombre Shear
Sally Beauty
Precise 5.25 in Ombre Shear
Designed with sharp Japanese steel and convex-edge, this 5.25-inch pair of shears make at-home trims easy when you can't go to the salon right now. Get pro tips on how to cut your own hair, according to a celebrity hairstylist. 

REGULARLY $58.49

Supernatural Silk Set
Eva NYC Supernatural Silk Set
Sally Beauty
Supernatural Silk Set
An ultimate deal -- Eva NYC straightening brush, shampoo, conditioner and hair primer for a little over $35. 

REGULARLY $69.99

Northern Light Press On Nail Kit
Dashing Diva Northern Light Press On Nail Kit
Sally Beauty
Northern Light Press On Nail Kit
When salon appointments are a no-go, press-on nails are a great, effortless option. 

REGULARLY $8.29

Blue Radiance 1 1/4 Inch Curling Iron
Hot Tools Blue Radiance 1 1/4 Inch Curling Iron
Sally Beauty
Blue Radiance 1 1/4 Inch Curling Iron
The Hot Tools curling iron is a favorite among hairstylists. Score one for yourself for under $20. 

REGULARLY $52.99

Cosmetic Brush Set
Face Secrets Cosmetic Brush Set
Sally Beauty
Cosmetic Brush Set
Need to overhaul your old makeup brushes? Replace them with this all-you-need set of six. 

REGULARLY $27.99

My Chihuahua Bites Nail Lacquer
OPI My Chihuahua Bites Nail Lacquer
Sally Beauty
My Chihuahua Bites Nail Lacquer
Stock up on OPI polishes on discount. 

REGULARLY $10.49

