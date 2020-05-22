Sally Beauty Sale: Best Deals on Summer Beauty Products

Sally Beauty is having a big sale for Memorial Day weekend. The beauty supply store is offering online clearance deals on various beauty products across categories, including hair, skincare, nails, tools and more, to help you get summer-ready.

The retailer carries a range of major beauty brands like Eva NYC, Hot Tools, OPI, Babyliss Pro and many more. Whether you're looking to stock up on your favorite at-home tanning product or pick up some shears for a little summer trim, you're sure to find something for your beauty collection.

Shipping is free on orders of $40 or more. You can now also shop in-store via curbside pickup at select locations.

Ahead, shop can't-miss deals from the Sally Beauty sale.

Precise 5.25 in Ombre Shear Edge Ahead Sally Beauty Precise 5.25 in Ombre Shear Edge Ahead Designed with sharp Japanese steel and convex-edge, this 5.25-inch pair of shears make at-home trims easy when you can't go to the salon right now. Get pro tips on how to cut your own hair, according to a celebrity hairstylist. REGULARLY $58.49 $39.99 at Sally Beauty

Supernatural Silk Set Eva NYC Sally Beauty Supernatural Silk Set Eva NYC An ultimate deal -- Eva NYC straightening brush, shampoo, conditioner and hair primer for a little over $35. REGULARLY $69.99 $35.09 at Sally Beauty

Northern Light Press On Nail Kit Dashing Diva Sally Beauty Northern Light Press On Nail Kit Dashing Diva When salon appointments are a no-go, press-on nails are a great, effortless option. REGULARLY $8.29 $3.49 at Sally Beauty

Blue Radiance 1 1/4 Inch Curling Iron Hot Tools Sally Beauty Blue Radiance 1 1/4 Inch Curling Iron Hot Tools The Hot Tools curling iron is a favorite among hairstylists. Score one for yourself for under $20. REGULARLY $52.99 $19.99 at Sally Beauty

Cosmetic Brush Set Face Secrets Sally Beauty Cosmetic Brush Set Face Secrets Need to overhaul your old makeup brushes? Replace them with this all-you-need set of six. REGULARLY $27.99 $17.59 at Sally Beauty

My Chihuahua Bites Nail Lacquer OPI Sally Beauty My Chihuahua Bites Nail Lacquer OPI Stock up on OPI polishes on discount. REGULARLY $10.49 $5.29 at Sally Beauty

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

