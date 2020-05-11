Where to Buy Hand Sanitizer Online Right Now

Whether it's a pump, squirt, wipe or spray bottle, hand sanitizer is proving to be a small but powerful tool. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold, and as states begin to reopen across the country, sales of alcohol-based cleansers have skyrocketed because our "new normal" involves disinfecting our hands way more than usual.

According to the World Health Organization, regular and thorough hand washing with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub can kill viruses that may be on your hands (not to mention grime, germs and bacteria you've picked up while running essential errands). Just like with face masks, when you reduce your chances of being infected, you also reduce your chances of spreading COVID-19 to people around you.

And because the more you know, the WHO has a few tips for using and storing hand sanitizer properly. First, keep all hand sanitizers (and cleaning products in general) out of reach of children and pets -- this stuff can be poisonous to them, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's minimum formula requirement is 60% alcohol. If you do have kids, teach them how to apply sanitizer and monitor their use. Speaking of usage, all you need is a coin-sized amount for both hands if you're using a gel. After rubbing it in, avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose -- it'll cause irritation. Finally, keep all alcohol-based sanitizers away from open flames and stovetops, as they are very flammable.

Oh, and an extra tip from the ET Style team: Make sure you're applying moisturizer or lotion to your hands, as all that washing can lead to dry skin. We've been singing the praises of our favorite moisturizers, and we're especially pumped about Glossier's brand-new hand cream (plus the fact that the beauty company donated the first 10,000 bottles to hospital and healthcare workers).

You likely already know that your local Target sold out of Purell hand sanitizer months ago and that Amazon's supply is super low. But don't worry -- plenty of other companies have it in stock right now. Find all sizes of bottles below, and keep checking back as we update this story with even more options.

Hand Sanitizer Soapbox Grove Hand Sanitizer Soapbox Vegan and infused with moisturizing vitamin E, this 70% alcohol base option from Grove will leave hands super soft and super clean. $8.99 at Grove

Duo Pack Instant Hand Cleanser Cabinet Cabinet Duo Pack Instant Hand Cleanser Cabinet Grab a two-pack and share this specialty blend (70% alcohol, lemongrass oil, lemon, pine, orange peel and cypress leaves) with a loved one or someone in need. REGULARLY $15 $8 at Cabinet

Natural Foaming Hand Sanitizer (Pack of 3) Puracy Puracy Natural Foaming Hand Sanitizer (Pack of 3) Puracy Puracy Natural Foaming Hand Sanitizer is an eco-friendly, non-toxic formula that kills 99.9% of common household germs in 15 seconds. Instead of alcohol, it contains benzalkonium chloride, a natural antimicrobial ingredient. It's also fragrance-free. $17.97 at Puracy

Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution Peter Thomas Roth And we thought we couldn't love this beauty brand any more. This 80% alcohol formula comes in a spray bottle, and every purchase supports Peter Thomas Roth's initiative to provide hand sanitizer to the heroes at Northwell Health Hospitals, New York's largest healthcare provider. $16 at Peter Thomas Roth

Remedi Sanitize (8-Ounce, Pack of 6) Remedi Pure Remedi Pure Remedi Sanitize (8-Ounce, Pack of 6) Remedi Pure Get six eight-ounce pump bottles of 70% alcohol Remedi Pure hand sanitizer -- which contains vitamin E to help heal your hands while cleaning them -- and share with your friends and family. While you're shopping the site, grab some of their disposable face masks and foaming hand soap, too. $55.99 at Remedi Pure

USA Made Hand Sanitizer Antibacterial Gel (18-Ounce) Discount Mugs Discount Mugs USA Made Hand Sanitizer Antibacterial Gel (18-Ounce) Discount Mugs Discount Mugs is a site where you can put your custom logo on all kinds of products, including 18-ounce bottles of 62% alcohol hand sanitizer. Or you can just order it as is! $15.44 at Discount Mugs

Hand Sanitizer Maapilim Maapilim Hand Sanitizer Maapilim Nourish while you clean! This 70% alcohol formula contains moisturizing aloe vera and a heavenly blend of bergamot, jasmine and cedarwood essential oils. $10 at Maapilim

Hand Sanitizer Crisp Lavender Klean+ Klean+ Hand Sanitizer Crisp Lavender Klean+ Another gentle and great-smelling formula, if you're into lavender scents. According to their website, Klean+ uses food-grade pure ethanol to keep their hand sanitizer free of hidden toxins. $7.99 at Klean+

Advanced Formula Hand Sanitizer DrJ's Glowyy Advanced Formula Hand Sanitizer DrJ's The 75% alcohol formula kills 99.99% of germs and bacteria, while the aloe vera leaves hands feeling soft. Dr. J's keeps it simple and smart. REGULARLY $7 $5.99 at Glowyy

2-Ounce Hand Sanitizer (4 Bottles) Super Sanitizer Super Sanitizer 2-Ounce Hand Sanitizer (4 Bottles) Super Sanitizer Gentle, unscented and containing 65% alcohol, this formula effectively kills viruses and bacteria with every spritz. $19.99 at Super Sanitizer

Hand & Surface Cleansing Mist Purophy Purophy Hand & Surface Cleansing Mist Purophy Choose from a two-, four- or six-pack of these bottles; for each spray bottle, you receive one refill. Mist hands or surfaces to combat bacteria, viruses and germs. $19.95 at Purophy

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

Sign Up for More Updates from ET! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Things to Do When You're Stuck at Home

Here's How Celebs Are Self-Isolating and Self-Quarantining

Where to Buy Face Masks Online Right Now -- Etsy, Mother, Reformation and More