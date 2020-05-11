Shopping

Where to Buy Hand Sanitizer Online Right Now

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
hand sanitizer
Whether it's a pump, squirt, wipe or spray bottle, hand sanitizer is proving to be a small but powerful tool. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold, and as states begin to reopen across the country, sales of alcohol-based cleansers have skyrocketed because our "new normal" involves disinfecting our hands way more than usual.

According to the World Health Organization, regular and thorough hand washing with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub can kill viruses that may be on your hands (not to mention grime, germs and bacteria you've picked up while running essential errands). Just like with face masks, when you reduce your chances of being infected, you also reduce your chances of spreading COVID-19 to people around you.

And because the more you know, the WHO has a few tips for using and storing hand sanitizer properly. First, keep all hand sanitizers (and cleaning products in general) out of reach of children and pets -- this stuff can be poisonous to them, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's minimum formula requirement is 60% alcohol. If you do have kids, teach them how to apply sanitizer and monitor their use. Speaking of usage, all you need is a coin-sized amount for both hands if you're using a gel. After rubbing it in, avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose -- it'll cause irritation. Finally, keep all alcohol-based sanitizers away from open flames and stovetops, as they are very flammable.

Oh, and an extra tip from the ET Style team: Make sure you're applying moisturizer or lotion to your hands, as all that washing can lead to dry skin. We've been singing the praises of our favorite moisturizers, and we're especially pumped about Glossier's brand-new hand cream (plus the fact that the beauty company donated the first 10,000 bottles to hospital and healthcare workers).

You likely already know that your local Target sold out of Purell hand sanitizer months ago and that Amazon's supply is super low. But don't worry -- plenty of other companies have it in stock right now. Find all sizes of bottles below, and keep checking back as we update this story with even more options. 

Hand Sanitizer
Soapbox
Soapbox Hand Sanitizer
Grove
Hand Sanitizer
Soapbox
Vegan and infused with moisturizing vitamin E, this 70% alcohol base option from Grove will leave hands super soft and super clean.

Duo Pack Instant Hand Cleanser
Cabinet
Duo Pack Instant Hand Cleanser
Cabinet
Duo Pack Instant Hand Cleanser
Cabinet

Grab a two-pack and share this specialty blend (70% alcohol, lemongrass oil, lemon, pine, orange peel and cypress leaves) with a loved one or someone in need.

REGULARLY $15

Natural Foaming Hand Sanitizer (Pack of 3)
Puracy
Natural Foaming Hand Sanitizer
Puracy
Natural Foaming Hand Sanitizer (Pack of 3)
Puracy

Puracy Natural Foaming Hand Sanitizer is an eco-friendly, non-toxic formula that kills 99.9% of common household germs in 15 seconds. Instead of alcohol, it contains benzalkonium chloride, a natural antimicrobial ingredient. It's also fragrance-free.

Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution
Peter Thomas Roth
Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution
Peter Thomas Roth
Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution
Peter Thomas Roth

And we thought we couldn't love this beauty brand any more. This 80% alcohol formula comes in a spray bottle, and every purchase supports Peter Thomas Roth's initiative to provide hand sanitizer to the heroes at Northwell Health Hospitals, New York's largest healthcare provider.

Remedi Sanitize (8-Ounce, Pack of 6)
Remedi Pure
Remedi Sanitize – 8oz (6 Pack)
Remedi Pure
Remedi Sanitize (8-Ounce, Pack of 6)
Remedi Pure

Get six eight-ounce pump bottles of 70% alcohol Remedi Pure hand sanitizer -- which contains vitamin E to help heal your hands while cleaning them -- and share with your friends and family. While you're shopping the site, grab some of their disposable face masks and foaming hand soap, too.

USA Made Hand Sanitizer Antibacterial Gel (18-Ounce)
Discount Mugs
18 Oz USA Made Hand Sanitizers Antibacterial Gel
Discount Mugs
USA Made Hand Sanitizer Antibacterial Gel (18-Ounce)
Discount Mugs

Discount Mugs is a site where you can put your custom logo on all kinds of products, including 18-ounce bottles of 62% alcohol hand sanitizer. Or you can just order it as is!

Hand Sanitizer
Maapilim
Hand Sanitizer Maapilim
Maapilim
Hand Sanitizer
Maapilim

Nourish while you clean! This 70% alcohol formula contains moisturizing aloe vera and a heavenly blend of bergamot, jasmine and cedarwood essential oils.

Hand Sanitizer Crisp Lavender
Klean+
Hand Sanitizer Crisp Lavender
Klean+
Hand Sanitizer Crisp Lavender
Klean+

Another gentle and great-smelling formula, if you're into lavender scents. According to their website, Klean+ uses food-grade pure ethanol to keep their hand sanitizer free of hidden toxins.

Advanced Formula Hand Sanitizer
DrJ's
DrJ's Advanced Formula Hand Sanitizer
Glowyy
Advanced Formula Hand Sanitizer
DrJ's

The 75% alcohol formula kills 99.99% of germs and bacteria, while the aloe vera leaves hands feeling soft. Dr. J's keeps it simple and smart.

REGULARLY $7

2-Ounce Hand Sanitizer (4 Bottles)
Super Sanitizer
2oz Hand Sanitizer - 4 Bottles
Super Sanitizer
2-Ounce Hand Sanitizer (4 Bottles)
Super Sanitizer

Gentle, unscented and containing 65% alcohol, this formula effectively kills viruses and bacteria with every spritz.

Hand & Surface Cleansing Mist
Purophy
Hand & Surface Cleansing Mist
Purophy
Hand & Surface Cleansing Mist
Purophy

Choose from a two-, four- or six-pack of these bottles; for each spray bottle, you receive one refill. Mist hands or surfaces to combat bacteria, viruses and germs.

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

