Shop Glossier's New Hand Cream and Best Beauty Bundles

All that hand washing you've been doing lately can help keep you safe -- but it can also make your hands unbearably dry. Luckily, Glossier just dropped its brand new hand cream so you can nourish your chapped and flaky skin with the hydration it needs.

The nutrient-rich Glossier Hand Cream, which has been two years in the making, uses moisturizing ingredients like meadowfoam seed oil and coconut fruit extract to soothe and calm skin without the greasiness that some creams leave in their wake. The moisture absorbs in about five seconds and then stays locked in. As for the smell? So fresh and so clean -- it's basically Glossier You reimagined for hands.

But here's the coolest part: The first 10,000 units of Glossier Hand Cream as well as other products are being donated to hospital and healthcare workers in the U.S. Combined with the squeezable, pod-like packaging (it's recyclable!) and we're expecting this to be another Glossier product that reaches cult-like status. Actually, they are, too -- so they're currently setting a limit to three creams per order.

The hand cream is available solo or you can can bundle it with Glossier Bubblewrap and Priming Moisturizer Rich and save $14. Shop these items and our other favorite Glossier beauty collections for lips, skin, brows and more below.

Hand Cream Glossier Hand Cream Hand Cream Glossier Even hand sanitizer is no match for the new super-moisturizing Glossier Hand Cream. $18 at Glossier

The Comfort Collection Glossier Glossier The Comfort Collection Glossier Bubblewrap is a cushiony lip and eye-plumping cream, while Priming Moisturizer Rich is a sumptuous face cream made with shea butter. With this set, every inch of your face and body will be hydrated and silky. A $79 VALUE $65 at Glossier

The Emily Weiss Set Glossier Glossier The Emily Weiss Set Glossier Faves of founder and CEO Emily Weiss include four best-selling Glossier products: the Boy Brow grooming pomade for eyebrows, a lash-enhancing mascara called Lash Slick, the dreamy Milk Jelly Cleanser and Futuredew, a skin finisher that leaves a dewy glow. A $75 VALUE $58 at Glossier

Mask Duo Glossier Glossier Mask Duo Glossier Raise your hand if you've been doing more face masks than usual lately. Add these two to your list of ones to try -- detoxify pores with the Mega Greens Galaxy Pack and soothe all over with the Moisturizing Moon Mask. A $44 VALUE $40 at Glossier

The Core Lip Collection Glossier Glossier The Core Lip Collection Glossier Glossier balms are legendary, and not just because of their fun name: Balm Dotcom. You'll also get a super shiny lip gloss and the Generation G sheer matte lipstick. Choose your favorite shade for all three products. A $44 VALUE $35 at Glossier

Eye Trio Glossier Glossier Eye Trio Glossier A liquid liner, an everyday mascara and a makeup remover walk into your shopping cart... A $44 VALUE $36 at Glossier

