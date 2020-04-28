Ray-Ban Sale: Take 30% Off All Sunglasses and Eyeglasses
Ray-Ban is offering a big discount on all of its eyewear! The brand is having a sitewide sale on its website -- taking 30% off on its iconic styles of sunglasses and eyeglasses.
Plus, with every purchase, you receive free shipping. No promo code is needed for the exclusive deal.
The sale includes Ray-Ban's famous designs, including the wayfarer sunglasses, clubmaster classic, polarized lens styles, prescription eyewear and so many more. The timeless eyewear brand, which has been around since 1937, is a favorite among celebrities and influencers alike.
Score the perfect pair by browsing through the best sunglasses and eyeglasses from Ray-Ban, ahead.
The aviator is a staple in any sunglasses collection.
Now's the time to score the OG classic wayfarer for just a little over $100.
For a retro look, opt for the round lens style, originated in the 1960s.
It's no surprise the clubmaster classic is one of the most recognizable Ray-Ban silhouettes.
Boring eyeglasses, no more! This metal frame hexagon-shaped pair adds fashionable flair to any face.
An optic version of the new wayfarer features a smaller frame and softer shape compared to the classic wayfarer.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
