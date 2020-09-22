DIFF Eyewear Sale: Buy 1 Pair, Get 1 Free -- Sunglasses and Blue Light!
DIFF Eyewear is welcoming fall in a big way with the Fall Sale, where you can buy one pair of sunglasses or blue light glasses and get one for free! No code needed.
The designs are a hit among so many celebs and influencers such as Demi Lovato, Kylie Jenner and JoJo Fletcher. Treat yourself to glamorous, oversized cat-eye frames for the new season or chic blue light spectacles to wear in front of the computer while working from home.
The charitable eyewear brand offers on-trend, high-quality styles at affordable prices. DIFF has donated 1.5 million pairs of reading glasses to individuals in need around the world. In 2020, the brand has teamed up with Sightsavers to help provide vision services to billions of people. Every DIFF pair sold helps to give eye exams, surgeries, glasses, medicine and more to those in need.
Shop the DIFF Fall Sale and browse through ET Style's favorite picks below.
Sleek, sharp and cool -- these oversized sunnies are a must-have style.
These blue light blocking glasses look smart thanks to the thick rim and gold hardware.
Transparent frames continue to be a huge trend for glasses.
A fashion-forward metal pair to help ease your eyes during screen time.
RELATED CONTENT:
Lizzo x Quay: The Second Sunglass Collection and Vote Mask
Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Designer Sunglasses
Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save 70% Off Kate Spade Handbags, Wallets & More
Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save 60% Off Tory Burch Handbags, Perfume & More
Felix Gray: Shop Blue Light Glasses, Sunglasses and More
Ray-Ban Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Ray-Ban Sunglasses
Quay Sale: Buy One, Get One Free
Vitamix Sale: Up to 50% Off Blenders and More for 2 Days Only