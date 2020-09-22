DIFF Eyewear is welcoming fall in a big way with the Fall Sale, where you can buy one pair of sunglasses or blue light glasses and get one for free! No code needed.

The designs are a hit among so many celebs and influencers such as Demi Lovato, Kylie Jenner and JoJo Fletcher. Treat yourself to glamorous, oversized cat-eye frames for the new season or chic blue light spectacles to wear in front of the computer while working from home.

The charitable eyewear brand offers on-trend, high-quality styles at affordable prices. DIFF has donated 1.5 million pairs of reading glasses to individuals in need around the world. In 2020, the brand has teamed up with Sightsavers to help provide vision services to billions of people. Every DIFF pair sold helps to give eye exams, surgeries, glasses, medicine and more to those in need.

Shop the DIFF Fall Sale and browse through ET Style's favorite picks below.

Becky IV DIFF Eyewear DIFF Eyewear Becky IV DIFF Eyewear Sleek, sharp and cool -- these oversized sunnies are a must-have style. $119 at DIFF Eyewear

Cruz DIFF Eyewear DIFF Eyewear Cruz DIFF Eyewear Choose from 11 colorways of this classic aviator. $89 at DIFF Eyewear

Levi DIFF Eyewear DIFF Eyewear Levi DIFF Eyewear Make a statement in these silver blue mirrored lenses. $89 at DIFF Eyewear

Rue DIFF Eyewear DIFF Eyewear Rue DIFF Eyewear These blue light blocking glasses look smart thanks to the thick rim and gold hardware. $85 at DIFF Eyewear

Summer DIFF Eyewear DIFF Eyewear Summer DIFF Eyewear Transparent frames continue to be a huge trend for glasses. $85 at DIFF Eyewear

Lenox DIFF Eyewear DIFF Eyewear Lenox DIFF Eyewear A fashion-forward metal pair to help ease your eyes during screen time. $85 at DIFF Eyewear

