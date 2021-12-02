Marc Jacobs Cyber Week Deals: Save Big on Handbags, Sneakers and More

This deal is in the bag -- a Marc Jacobs handbag, that is. The luxury designer brand is boasting dozens of Cyber Week 'Marcdowns' on stylish handbags and weekender styles, dresses, sneakers, jewelry and accessory pieces, and more.

The iconic fashion designer has added new styles in honor of Cyber Week that make for perfect gifts to give (or to keep) this holiday season. Colorful running shoes, quilted handbags and breezy slip dresses are just a few of the items whose prices have been slashed -- and other discounted Marc Jacobs bags include crossbody, backpack and tote styles.

Whether you're looking for more product inspiration to add to your Christmas wish list, or you're hoping to get a head start on your holiday shopping for loved ones, you're bound to find the most luxurious goodies available through Marc Jacobs' Cyber Week deals.

Below, shop a few of our favorite fashion items online that are currently marked down at Marc Jacobs.

